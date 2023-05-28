Scottie Scheffler makes Sunday ace at Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
His first ace on TOUR since 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson as high school senior
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
FORT WORTH, Texas — Scottie Scheffler didn’t win the Charles Schwab Challenge. But he won the par-3 eighth hole.
Scheffler aced the 189-yard hole Sunday at Colonial Country Club. He’d birdied it in the first and second rounds. He made par Saturday.
Scheffler’s shot Sunday hit well short of the hole, skipped and crashed into the flagstick.
“Just a three-quarter 7-iron,” said Scheffler, who shot 67 to finish at 7-under.
“Pretty much the exact same shot I hit there yesterday,” he said. “Tee box was a little further up, and there was a little bit more wind in our face, so it kind of set up nicely. Yeah, it landed and went in. That was definitely a lot of fun.”
Scottie Scheffler's awesome ace at Charles Schwab
After the ball fell into the hole, Scheffler raised both hands in the air and hugged caddie Ted Scott. The University of Texas alum was playfully shoved by Scott as they departed the tee box; they shared a celebratory moment with playing partner Paul Haley II and his caddie as well.
Scheffler and Haley each grew up at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. The two have known each other since they were boys.
“This is the most fun I've had on a golf course in a long time,” Haley said.
It was Scheffler’s second hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR in Texas. He made his first one at the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson, his TOUR debut an amateur. At the time, he was a high school senior at Highland Park High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He finished T22.