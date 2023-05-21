PGA professional Michael Block makes ace in final round of PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Michael Block made a hole-in-one at the 151-yard 15th hole in the final round of the PGA Championship.
Michael Block dunks it for an ace at the PGA Championship
Block, a PGA professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, has had a storybook week at Oak Hill. But the hole-out defied even the grandest stories that could be dreamt up.
Sitting at 2-over for the tournament standing on the par-3 15th tee box, Block flew the 7-iron tee shot directly into the hole.
Showered with congratulations, Block first high-fived his playing partner Rory McIlroy and seemed unaware it actually went in the hole. So much so he asked, “Rory did it go in?”
The moment at Oak Hill Sunday afternoon is just the latest in improbable feats for Block. He was the only club pro to make the cut at this year’s PGA Championship. He’s well on pace to be only the first PGA professional to finish inside the top 40 since 2005 and could still become the first to finish inside the top 10 in 105 years. The hole-out moved him into a tie for 14th at even par. A top-10 would also earn him a spot at next month’s RBC Canadian Open A top-15 finish would mean a return to the PGA Championship next year.