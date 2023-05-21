PGA professional Michael Block makes ace in final round of PGA Championship

The moment at Oak Hill Sunday afternoon is just the latest in improbable feats for Block. He was the only club pro to make the cut at this year’s PGA Championship. He’s well on pace to be only the first PGA professional to finish inside the top 40 since 2005 and could still become the first to finish inside the top 10 in 105 years. The hole-out moved him into a tie for 14th at even par. A top-10 would also earn him a spot at next month’s RBC Canadian Open A top-15 finish would mean a return to the PGA Championship next year.