Newly announced U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk reminisces about Presidents Cup

Every captain’s got to have their own personality. A lot of those guys on the team know you very well. I’m not a rah, rah type of guy, and if I acted like that, the guys would look at me funny. I kind of lead more by example. The Presidents Cup is unique in the pairings and matching up the pairings against each other; you don’t see that in the Ryder Cup, where it’s blind and the captains just fill out their card and hand it in, and seeing that firsthand was important in Korea and Liberty National. As players we always tried to figure out: Did my captain match me up against this guy or did their captain match them up against me? Players get a little chip on their shoulder about that stuff. Oh, really? Their captain thinks that guy can beat me?