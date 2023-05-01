Tony Finau caddies for sons at night par-3 course after winning Mexico Open
Earns sixth TOUR title with wife and five children in attendance at Vidanta Vallarta
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Some celebrate a TOUR victory with a lavish dinner, or a bottle of wine, or maybe an evening flight to the next locale.
Tony Finau? He headed to a nearby par-3 course to caddie for his kids.
Finau earned his sixth TOUR title Sunday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, carding 24 under at Vidanta Vallarta for a three-stroke victory over world No. 1 Jon Rahm.
Not far from the tournament host venue is a par-3 course with lights for evening play, The Lakes Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. Finau was on-site in Mexico with his wife Alayna and their five children. Two of the boys were interested in playing a few holes under the lights. So they did, with Finau carrying the bags, as captured in a quick video from TOUR Tournament Administration Manager Sharon Shin.
Finau’s love for his family is well documented, including their appearance on the first season of Netflix’s “Full Swing” docuseries. In one scene, Finau arrives home after his July 2022 victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, late in the evening, and is warmly greeted at the airport by family and friends. In his television interview immediately after holing the final putt in Detroit, he looked into the camera and delivered a message for his son Jraice: “This is for you, big dog!”
This week in Mexico, the Finau family was very much on the scene. The Finaus posed for pictures with the trophy, and the kids even took over the interview area for an impromptu question-and-answer session of sorts
The week was a family affair, and the mementos included the Mexico Open trophy.
“When we came here last year, we fell in love with the resort, we fell in love with the people, and then I love the golf course,” Finau said in his winner’s press conference. “This is a very special win for me, very special to have my family here … We felt nothing but love being here and so it just makes it extremely special that I can win here.
“Hopefully … this is a place that our family comes back to for many years.”
With many more rounds of night golf, as well.
