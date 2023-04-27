Raul Pereda with tremendous TOUR debut in native Mexico
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Raul Pereda is making his PGA TOUR debut this week in his native Mexico, and he couldn’t have drawn up a better opener.
Pereda, who is from Mexico City, shot a sparkling 6-under 65 in the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta and was just two shots back of the lead held by Austin Smotherman at the mid-point of the afternoon.
The 26-year-old, who played golf at Jacksonville University before turning pro in 2018, opened with a birdie on the par-4 third and added three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9 before making the turn. He made two more birdies on the back nine, on the par-5 12th and 14th, to go bogey-free.
“My mental game was on point, my driver was very good, I think my strategy was very good. I think it was all on me today,” Pereda said. “I just think more than the score I'm proud I was able to stay very present shot by shot.”
Raul Pereda sends in 10-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
Pereda’s best finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event is a runner-up at the Peru Open last year on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. He’s notched nine top-10 results in nearly 40 starts on that Tour but missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start at the Mexico Championship in 2020.
Pereda, who won a gold medal for Mexico at the 2017 University Games in Taiwan, said the key to success Thursday was staying present – despite the big stage. A few days ago he spoke with his coach from Jacksonville University, Mike Blackburn, who advised on a game plan for his TOUR debut.
“He texted me and said, ‘just enjoy it shot by shot.’ That was my goal today, just live it every single shot. I hope there are not many of those,” he said with a smile, “but just try to be (present) one by one.”
Only four Mexicans have ever won on the PGA TOUR. Pereda admitted he was nervous on the first tee as it was announced he was making his TOUR debut, but he quickly fell into a nice routine.
Raul Pereda’s interview after Round 1 of the Mexico Open
“I just felt like I was playing with my buddies at home and in front of my parents, too,” Pereda said, whose mom and dad were in the crowd, while his sister and brother-in-law will arrive in time for the second round. “It feels amazing. It feels amazing to see a lot of people just walking around the course and just cheering for me. It just feels great.
Pereda is firmly in the mix through 18 holes for the first time in a PGA TOUR event, but as far as the next day (or, he hopes, days) is concerned, the plan is going to stay relatively straightforward.
“I’m going to have a cold beer after this round today for sure with my parents and just keep it very simple. I don’t think I need to get ahead of myself,” Pereda said. “It’s going to just be like any other sanctioned Tour event for me. Eighteen holes in a day and just 18 chances for birdie and commit to every shot.”