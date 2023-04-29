Jon Rahm cards course-record 61 Saturday at Mexico Open at Vidanta
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
Jon Rahm’s sizzling start to 2023 continued Saturday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, as he tied his career-low round on the PGA TOUR and broke the course record at Vidanta Vallarta in the process.
Already a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, Rahm will be in the final group Sunday with Tony Finau and Akshay Bhatia as he looks to successfully defend his Mexico Open title.
The world No. 1 went out in 6-under 29 – the first time Rahm has broke 30 on the front nine on the PGA TOUR – before adding four more birdies on the back nine.
“It was a great round,” Rahm said. “The swings didn't feel that different today to the first two days. I think I mentioned in a couple interviews that the first two rounds, a couple of the not-so-good swings cost me a little bit too much, right? Either I hit it in a hazard or put myself in a spot where making par was difficult and that's why I was a little bit out of pace. Today, everything just seemed perfect, right? Made a lot of great swings and the ones that weren't great, still gave myself a good result.”
Jon Rahm talks 59 watch and tying course record at Mexico Open
Rahm had a chance for a 59 standing on the 18th tee but his drive ended up with a plugged lie in a fairway bunker and he was forced to pitch out. He ended up making par. Rahm also missed birdie chances from 12 feet on No. 15 and six feet on No. 16
Rahm admitted the putt on No. 15 was a misread and No. 16 was the “only moment of the round” he wishes he could take back.
“But that’s golf, you don’t make them all,” Rahm said.
Rahm needed only 25 putts Saturday and put on a ball-striking clinic. He hit 17 greens (a season high) while he was +3.8 in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green and +5.4 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. His third-round effort in Mexico also marked the first time he’s ever made more than 100 feet of putts in a PGA TOUR round. He made 156 feet, four inches worth of putts on Saturday.
“I think that's the difference usually in a course like this. You can see a lot of 6, 7-under pars, but to get to (10 under) you're going to have to make a few lengthy ones, and combined with really good ball-striking, great round. Really happy with what I did and just glad I gave myself a chance for tomorrow,” Rahm said.
Rahm’s other 61s – which, funny enough, also came in third rounds – occurred at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship and the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Rahm is looking to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time, having won the 2022 Mexico Open by one over a trio of golfers, including Finau. With a win, Rahm would be the first player with five wins in a PGA TOUR season before May 1 since Johnny Miller in 1974.
Rahm said he’s hoping his ball-striking will remain world class for Sunday’s finale – a game plan that worked well in 2022 and so far this year, too – and hopefully walk away the winner, again, in Mexico.
“I hit a lot of those penetrating ball flights pretty perfect the entire week (in 2022) and that’s why I would say I ended up with a win,” Rahm said, “so hopefully I can keep doing it tomorrow.”