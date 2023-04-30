Jon Rahm finishes runner-up in Mexico Open title defense
Three off Tony Finau’s winning pace after weekend 61-67 at Vidanta Vallarta
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
In the end, Jon Rahm’s first bogey in 37 holes was the final dagger as he was hoping to win back-to-back at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Rahm, who has yet to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR, shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday at Vidanta Vallarta and ended up three shots back of Tony Finau’s winning total. Rahm said he needed another low one Sunday – after shooting a course-record 61 in the third round – and he just couldn’t get on a final-round run.
Still, Rahm’s runner-up is his seventh top-three finish this season in 11 events, another strong four-round effort in a year that’s already been chalk-full of them.
“It was a day where I didn't do much wrong, but I didn't do much right either,” Rahm said. “It is what it is. Still proud to come back after the year that has been and put on a show and have a good defense of the title.”
Already a four-time winner on TOUR this year, Rahm birdied Nos. 6 and 7 in the final round before adding two more birdies on Nos. 13 and 15. But a poor tee shot on the par-3 17th followed by a missed 9-footer for par spelled the end of his hopeful title defense.
Jon Rahm uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open
“Even when I made the birdie on 15, I knew if I could somehow play 16, 17 well, there was a chance there,” Rahm said. “The first five holes with the tee shots I hit and where I was – I should have given myself at least a couple putts inside 12 feet for birdie. I just never really did. Then there were a couple holes when I had the chance again, like 8 I didn't take advantage of it. I think I did what I needed to do off the tee and I just didn't capitalize on a couple of those opportunities.
“It’s not terrible, it’s still a 67, it’s 4 under par. But I wish it could have been better.”
Finau, who finished tied for second to Rahm in Mexico a year ago, shot a 5-under 66 on Sunday to win for the sixth time on TOUR.
Despite not lifting the trophy Sunday, Rahm will remain No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. And after a whirlwind April that included his second major triumph – a win at the Masters – it’s time for a rest.
“Not too much, just mind, body and soul just need it. It's been a lot of golf. And again, I haven't had time to really sit back and rest after the Masters,” Rahm said. “I'm looking forward to doing that.”