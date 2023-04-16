How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the RBC Heritage takes place Sunday from Harbour Town Golf Links.
The final round will go off in groups of three where leader and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will be joined by Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
9:45AM/ET – Justin Thomas / Beau Hossler / Davis Thompson
Featured Groups
9:01AM/ET – Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry / Jim Herman
9:56AM/ET – Cameron Young / Ernie Els / Andrew Putnam
then at 11:17AM/ET - Drop back to start Jon Rahm / Justin Rose / Aaron Rai
Featured Holes 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Stream 1: Jon Rahm / Justin Rose / Aaron Rai
Stream 2: Finish Justin Thomas / Beau Hossler / Davis Thompson
then drops to Xander Schauffele / Matt Kuchar / Emiliano Grillo
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (Par 3)