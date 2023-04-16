PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the RBC Heritage takes place Sunday from Harbour Town Golf Links.

    The final round will go off in groups of three where leader and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will be joined by Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:45AM/ET – Justin Thomas / Beau Hossler / Davis Thompson

    Featured Groups

    9:01AM/ET – Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry / Jim Herman

    9:56AM/ET – Cameron Young / Ernie Els / Andrew Putnam

    then at 11:17AM/ET - Drop back to start Jon Rahm / Justin Rose / Aaron Rai

    Featured Holes 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)


    Stream 1: Jon Rahm / Justin Rose / Aaron Rai

    Stream 2: Finish Justin Thomas / Beau Hossler / Davis Thompson

    then drops to Xander Schauffele / Matt Kuchar / Emiliano Grillo

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (Par 3)

