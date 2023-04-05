Masters Par 3 Contest, how to watch: TV times, tee times, scores

The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. In the tournament's history, there have been 102 hole-in-ones and Jimmy Walker holds an 8-under par course record.