22H AGO

Masters Par 3 Contest, how to watch: TV times, tee times, scores

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. In the tournament's history, there have been 102 hole-in-ones and Jimmy Walker holds an 8-under par course record.

    How to watch

    ESPN+ 12:00 p.m. ET. -3:00 p.m. ET.

    ESPN 3:00 p.m. ET. -5:00 p.m. ET.

    Coverage is also available to stream on Masters.com starting at 12 p.m. ET.


