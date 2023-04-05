Golf could use a new superstar. Tom Kim wants the job

Ahead of his first appearance in the Masters, which begins tomorrow, Kim headed to Augusta National Golf Club to practice on the legendary track. Halfway through his round, he ran into Rory McIlroy, who had brought his father along for his own round at Augusta. Kim said hello to his fellow PGA Tour pro, whom he’d only met briefly at tournaments over the past year, and to McIlroy’s father. Tom was then introduced to the McIlroys’ other playing partner: recently retired quarterback Tom Brady. It was a surreal moment in a two-year whirlwind full of them. “It was unbelievable,” Kim says, “even though I’m not sure he knew who I was.” And then, with a chuckle, he adds: “But then again, I didn’t ask.”