Golf could use a new superstar. Tom Kim wants the job
1 Min Read
Written by Will Schube
The 20-year-old golfer Tom Kim doesn’t get fazed much anymore. Kim has been playing professionally since he was 15, secured full-time status on the PGA Tour with two season-ending victories last year, and has quickly become a friend of top players like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa. But in early March, he had a rare pinch-me moment.
Ahead of his first appearance in the Masters, which begins tomorrow, Kim headed to Augusta National Golf Club to practice on the legendary track. Halfway through his round, he ran into Rory McIlroy, who had brought his father along for his own round at Augusta. Kim said hello to his fellow PGA Tour pro, whom he’d only met briefly at tournaments over the past year, and to McIlroy’s father. Tom was then introduced to the McIlroys’ other playing partner: recently retired quarterback Tom Brady. It was a surreal moment in a two-year whirlwind full of them. “It was unbelievable,” Kim says, “even though I’m not sure he knew who I was.” And then, with a chuckle, he adds: “But then again, I didn’t ask.”
