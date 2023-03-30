Valero Texas Open start delayed by fog
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Valero Texas Open’s first round has been delayed more than three hours because of multiple fog delays.
When the round resumed at 11:20 a.m. local time, only 12 players had completed at least one hole.
The tournament’s opening tee shot, originally scheduled for 7:30 a.m. local, was postponed for 48 minutes because of the lack of visibility. Play only lasted 24 minutes before being suspended again at 8:42 a.m.
The round did not resume until 11:20 a.m. local time. The two suspensions combined to last 3 hours, 26 minutes.
Scott Piercy held the lead when play was suspended after making birdie on his first two holes.
The forecast calls for rain at TPC San Antonio throughout Thursday, with chances of precipitation diminishing into the afternoon.
Thursday's final group is now scheduled to begin play at 5:51 p.m. local time. Sunset in San Antonio is scheduled for 7:51 p.m.