Tiger Woods and Mike Trout announce plans for New Jersey golf course
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods’ newest golf course project will be in collaboration with another athlete with a legendary swing: baseball superstar Mike Trout.
Two of the biggest names in their respective fields announced the creation of Trout National – The Reserve, a Woods design from Tiger’s own architecture firm TGR Design. Set to open in 2025, the course will be built in Vineland, New Jersey, just a short drive away from Trout’s hometown of Millville, where he still resides today.
"I've always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," said Woods in his press release. "It's a great site for golf and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie."
Trout teased the release on Twitter on Sunday night with a short video.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner and the three-time American League Most Valuable Player may be a surprising pairing for some, but Trout’s love of golf dates to his upbringing, specifically spending time at the driving range with his father, Jeff, during his free time not spent in the batting cage.
Trout keeps his game in shape during his offseason away from the Los Angeles Angels, allegedly carrying a “7 or 8” handicap. As one would expect, the prodigious slugger is not losing strokes off the tee.
"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout told Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."
Woods’s TGR Design team already announced plans to construct a short course at Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Golf Club earlier this month. Now, fans of either elite athlete will have another Northeast golf destination to add to their bucket list.