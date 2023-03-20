Groups announced for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
AUSTIN, Texas – Groups for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play were announced Monday, with group play scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 22 at Austin Country Club.
Last year's winner Scottie Scheffler holds the No. 1 seed in Austin. The former Texas Longhorn Scheffler will go against Tom Kim (17), Alex Noren (38) and Davis Riley (54).
Fellow University of Texas product Jordan Spieth (12) looks to bounce back from a tough finish in Tampa last week but will have to advance from a group made up of former Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry (21), Taylor Montgomery (47) and winner already this season Mackenzie Hughes (50).
With three wins this year, Jon Rahm comes to Austin with the No. 2 seed but will have to play against 2021 winner Billy Horschel (22), Keith Mitchell and former PLAYERS champion Rickie Fowler (49)
FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy collects the No. 3 seed and grouped with Keegan Bradley (20), Denny McCarthy (48) and Scott Stallings (52).
Groups for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are listed below:
Group: 1
Scottie Scheffler (1)
Tom Kim (17),
Alex Noren (38)
Davis Riley (54)
Group: 2
Jon Rahm (2)
Billy Horschel (22)
Keith Mitchell, (39)
Rickie Fowler (49)
Group: 3
Rory McIlroy (3)
Keegan Bradley (20)
Denny McCarthy (48)
Scott Stallings (52)
Group: 4
Patrick Cantlay (4)
Brian Harman (25)
K.H. Lee (35)
Nick Taylor (55)
Group: 5
Max Homa (5)
Hideki Matsuyama (18)
Kevin Kisner (42)
Justin Suh (63)
Group: 6
Xander Schauffele (6)
Tom Hoge (23)
Aaron Wise (40)
Cam Davis (64)
Group: 7
Will Zalatoris (7)
Ryan Fox (29)
Harris English (37)
Andrew Putnam (56)
Group: 8
Viktor Hovland (8)
Chris Kirk (28)
Si Woo Kim (34)
Matt Kuchar (59)
Group: 9
Collin Morikawa (9)
Jason Day (32)
Adam Svensson (44)
Victor Perez (51)
Group: 10
Tony Finau (10)
Kurt Kitayama (19)
Adrian Meronk (45)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)
Group: 11
Matt Fitzpatrick (11)
Sahith Theegala (26)
Min Woo Lee (41)
J.J. Spaun (61)
Group: 12
Jordan Spieth (12)
Shane Lowry (21)
Taylor Montgomery (47)
Mackenzie Hughes (50)
Group: 13
Sam Burns (13)
Seamus Power (30)
Adam Scott (33)
Adam Hadwin (53)
Group: 14
Tyrrell Hatton (14)
Russell Henley (31)
Lucas Herbert (46)
Ben Griffin (62)
Group: 15
Cameron Young (15)
Sepp Straka (27)
Corey Conners (36)
Davis Thompson (57)
Group: 16
Sungjae Im (16)
Tommy Fleetwood (24)
J.T. Poston (43)
Maverick McNealy (58)