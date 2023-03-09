Hayden Buckley makes hole-in-one on 17th at PLAYERS

The moment at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday morning continued what has been an eventful season for Buckley. He came into this week on the heels of three straight missed cuts but contended until the bitter end at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, his final-round 68 leaving him in second place, behind only winner Si Woo Kim. Buckley, still looking for his first win on TOUR, is 27th in the FedExCup.