Dear 14-year-old Nico: we made it

In your 11th TOUR start, the Puerto Rico Open, things get really crazy. You know you have been struggling with the right mindset, so you decide to focus on that and funny enough, your game will answer. You are coming from four straight missed cuts, and the last thing you expect is to start your final round leading by three. Yet there you are, and you’re emboldened by a voicemail from Camilo from the evening before, reminding you that a moment will come when you feel like the tournament is slipping away – but that feeling will be wrong. You must recognize that feeling and respond accordingly.