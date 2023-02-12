Rickie Fowler cards ace on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rickie Fowler’s quest for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open was aided by an ace Sunday.
Rickie Fowler cards an ace on No. 7 at WM Phoenix Open
It didn’t come on the famed 16th hole, known as the rowdiest in in golf, but it was still well-timed.
Fowler used a 6-iron to ace TPC Scottsdale’s 216-yard seventh hole. The eagle pulled Fowler within four shots of 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.
It was Fowler’s third hole-in-one on TOUR and first since the 2015 Quicken Loans National. It also was the fifth on No. 7 at TPC Scottsdale, which has hosted the WM Phoenix Open since 1987.
While Fowler’s winless drought has reached four years, he is experiencing a resurgent season since returning to swing coach Butch Harmon in 2022. Fowler entered the week ranked 23rd in the FedExCup thanks to a runner-up finish at the ZOZO Championship. He finished 11th in his most recent start, at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Fowler also has a strong history at TPC Scottsdale, where he won in 2019 and has two runners-up.