USGA announces new exemption categories for U.S. Open

Additionally, as part of a transitional plan for the return of final qualifying in Europe for the first time since 2019, U.S. Open exemptions will be awarded to the top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not otherwise exempt, as of May 22, 2023, and the top player from the 2023 Race to Dubai rankings, who is not otherwise exempt, as of May 22, 2023.