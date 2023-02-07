PGA TOUR launches Golfbet
2 Min Read
The PGA TOUR has brought the Golfbet brand in-house with the aim to provide comprehensive analysis, news and insights geared toward golf bettors
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
Interest in betting-related content remains on the rise in golf, and we are building a brand to meet the demand.
Initially created in 2020 in partnership with The Action Network, the PGA TOUR has brought the Golfbet brand in-house with the aim to provide comprehensive analysis, news and insights geared toward golf bettors, from DFS players to outright specialists and first-timers to avid participants.
New content offerings and franchises are already in the works. The previous Fantasy Hub on the PGA TOUR app is now under the Golfbet brand, taking fans directly to the latest relevant news and updates. We will also offer a wide array of tools to the betting audience in the coming weeks. Want to know the payout on a potential parlay? Use our odds calculator. Interested in seeing some player comparisons with odds factored? We’ll have that, too.
But this is also as much about the industry as it is the on-course action. Through our Official Betting Operator program, we have access to insight from multiple oddsmakers. That insight will help fuel industry-leading content as we educate fans about what markets exist each week, where the odds (and money) are trending and how they can participate responsibly.
Golfbet will feature a multimedia approach. In addition to robust written offerings, we have also rebranded the Twitter and Facebook pages with plans to launch a YouTube channel shortly. Whether our fans are looking for pre-tournament insight or analysis on in-game action and subsequent market movement, we plan to deliver unique and useful content across multiple platforms.
As part of these efforts, we have also expanded the Golfbet team. Industry veteran Will Gray will oversee editorial direction, while longtime TOUR writer Ben Everill will now focus on the betting space. Regular fantasy and betting contributions from writers like Rob Bolton and Mike Glasscott will now also appear in the Golfbet hub.
And we’ve only just begun. As the year continues we plan to roll out more content offerings, coverage enhancements and tailor-made tools designed with you, the savvy golf bettor, in mind. Whether you’re sweating a DFS lineup, holding an outright ticket or rooting in a head-to-head matchup during the final round, you deserve the best, most informative coverage of the game we all love. And our goal at Golfbet is to provide you with just that.