Inside the Field: Baycurrent Classic
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Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic
The FedExCup Fall heads across the globe to Yokohama, Japan, for the Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 8-11). Precious FedExCup points and $8 million will be up for grabs at the third of eight fall events, as players seek to solidify their PGA Tour membership and book their spot in the first two Signature Events of 2027 by finishing between Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup standings.
Yokohama Country Club hosts the world's best for the eighth straight year, with defending champion Xander Schauffele headlining a strong field of 72.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See full field at 2026 Baycurrent Classic:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brennan, Michael
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Castillo, Ricky
- Clark, Wyndham
- Coody, Pierceson
- Echavarria, Nico
- Finau, Tony
- Fisk, Steven
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fujimoto, Yoshinori
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Greyserman, Max
- Harman, Brian
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hosono, Yusaku
- Hossler, Beau
- Im, Sungjae
- Iwasaki, Aguri
- Iwata, Hiroshi
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kanaya, Takumi +
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Tom
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kohles, Ben
- Kozuma, Jinichiro +
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lee, Sang-hee
- Lipsky, David
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Nagasaki, Koshin +
- Nakajima, Keita +
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Parry, John
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scott, Adam
- Smalley, Alex
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spieth, Jordan
- Suber, Jackson
- Sugiura, Yuta
- Sunagawa, Kosuke
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Wallace, Matt
- Yonezawa, Ren
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion
- @ Foreign