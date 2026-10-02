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R2
Suspended

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-17
Thru
F

2

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-16
Thru
F*

-16

2

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-16
Thru
F*

T3

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

T3

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

5

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

5

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

6

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

6

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

T7

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T7

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T7

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T7

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T9

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T9

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T9

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T9

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T9

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T9

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T9

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T9

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T9

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T9

USA
B. James
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T9

Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T9

USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-11
Thru
F
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9H AGO

Inside the Field: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Written by Staff

The FedExCup Fall heads across the globe to Yokohama, Japan, for the Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 8-11). Precious FedExCup points and $8 million will be up for grabs at the third of eight fall events, as players seek to solidify their PGA Tour membership and book their spot in the first two Signature Events of 2027 by finishing between Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup standings.

Yokohama Country Club hosts the world's best for the eighth straight year, with defending champion Xander Schauffele headlining a strong field of 72.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

See full field at 2026 Baycurrent Classic:

  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Brennan, Michael
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Fujimoto, Yoshinori
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Harman, Brian
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hosono, Yusaku
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Iwasaki, Aguri
  • Iwata, Hiroshi
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kanaya, Takumi +
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kozuma, Jinichiro +
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lee, Sang-hee
  • Lipsky, David
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Matt
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Nagasaki, Koshin +
  • Nakajima, Keita +
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Parry, John
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scott, Adam
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Sugiura, Yuta
  • Sunagawa, Kosuke
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Yonezawa, Ren
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • * Open Qualifier
  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion
  • @ Foreign

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R2
Suspended

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-17
Thru
F

2

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-16
Thru
F*

-16

2

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-16
Thru
F*

T3

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

T3

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

5

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

5

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-14
Thru
F*
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