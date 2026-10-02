Inside the Field: Baycurrent Classic

The FedExCup Fall heads across the globe to Yokohama, Japan, for the Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 8-11). Precious FedExCup points and $8 million will be up for grabs at the third of eight fall events, as players seek to solidify their PGA Tour membership and book their spot in the first two Signature Events of 2027 by finishing between Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup standings.