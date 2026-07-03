Inside the Field: Genesis Scottish Open
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Chris Gotterup wins 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
The PGA TOUR heads overseas to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, contested at The Renaissance Club.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Friday, July 3:
Jhonattan Vegas (out, W/D)
Taylor Pendrith (out, W/D)
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
McIlroy, Rory
Spaun, J.J.
Straka, Sepp
Fleetwood, Tommy
Thomas, Justin
English, Harris
Novak, Andrew
Åberg, Ludvig
Conners, Corey
Harman, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Taylor, Nick
Lowry, Shane
Im, Sungjae
Gotterup, Chris
Hovland, Viktor
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
Fox, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Kitayama, Kurt
Campbell, Brian
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Schauffele, Xander
Hall, Harry
Cauley, Bud
Vegas, Jhonattan
Kirk, Chris
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Knapp, Jake
Clark, Wyndham
Lee, Min Woo
Greyserman, Max
Highsmith, Joe
Riley, Davis
Echavarria, Nico
Yu, Kevin
Finau, Tony
Schmid, Matti
Davis, Cam
van Rooyen, Erik
Current leaders for FedExCup points through Travelers Championship
Reitan, Kristoffer
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Smalley, Alex
Højgaard, Nicolai
Scott, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Cole, Eric
McCarty, Matt
Mitchell, Keith
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Noren, Alex
Coody, Pierceson
Kim, Tom
Castillo, Ricky
Putnam, Andrew
Smotherman, Austin
Smith, Jordan
Snedeker, Brandt
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Meissner, Mac
Moore, Taylor
Parry, John
Keefer, Johnny
Bauchou, Zach
Wallace, Matt
Roy, Kevin
Horschel, Billy
Penge, Marco
Ghim, Doug
Hubbard, Mark
Pavon, Matthieu
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
DP World Tour eligibility (75 Players from DP World Tour eligibility ranking)
Du Plessis, Hennie
Rodrigues, Daniel
Molinari, Francesco
Rahm, Jon
Reed, Patrick
Hatton, Tyrrell
Waring, Paul
Hillier, Daniel
Perez, Victor
Chacarra, Eugenio
Kaneko, Kota
Sterne, Richard
Premlall, Yurav
Lindberg, Mikael
Wiesberger, Bernd
Gumberg, Jordan
Jarvis, Casey
Schott, Freddy
Elvira, Nacho
Lee, Junghwan
McKibbin, Tom
Lawrence, Thriston
Forrest, Grant
Brown, Dan
Saddier, Adrien
Syme, Connor
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Couvra, Martin
Wu, Ashun
Mansell, Richard
Kruyswijk, Jacques
Li, Haotong
Canter, Laurie
Del Rey, Alejandro
Veerman, Johannes
Guerrier, Julien
Bradbury, Dan
Hidalgo, Angel
Højgaard, Rasmus
Ayora, Angel
Nørgaard, Niklas
LaCroix, Frederic
Ravetto, David
Ferguson, Ewen
Siem, Marcel
Migliozzi, Guido
Otaegui, Adrian
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Nakajima, Keita
Svensson, Jesper
Van Driel, Darius
Hoshino, Rikuya
Frittelli, Dylan
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Meronk, Adrian
Larrazabal, Pablo
Strydom, Ockie
Sullivan, Andy
Schaper, Jayden
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Puig, David
Hill, Calum
Naidoo, Dylan
Lagergren, Joakim
Norris, Shaun
Johnston, Ryggs
Luiten, Joost
Manassero, Matteo
Rozner, Antoine
Sponsor exemptions (unrestricted)
Harrington, Padraig
Jamieson, Scott
Koepka, Brooks
Three spots allocated to KPGA
Choi, Seungbin
Ok, Taehoon
Kim, Baekjun