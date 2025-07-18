PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: 3M Open

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open, one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the full field list and any updates below.

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Detry, Thomas
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fowler, Rickie
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hardy, Nick
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

    Gordon, Will
    Merritt, Troy

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    La Sasso, Michael
    Valdes, Brendan

    PGA section champion/Player of the Year

    Campbell, Thomas

    Past champion

    Champ, Cameron

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Hadwin, Adam
    Noren, Alex
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    Gerard, Ryan
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Svensson, Jesper
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rozner, Antoine
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Widing, Tim
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Endycott, Harrison
    Albertson, Anders
    Matthews, Brandon

    No. 1 player from PGA TOUR University

    Ford, David

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

    Johnson, Zach
    Springer, Hayden

    Jul 18, 2025

    Draws and Fades: It’s now Scheffler vs. the field at Royal Portrush

    Jul 18, 2025

    Lowry assessed two-stroke penalty in second round of The Open

    Jul 18, 2025

    The Open: How to watch Moving Day from Royal Portrush

