Inside the Field: 3M Open

The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open, one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full field list and any updates below.
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Woodland, Gary
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Gordon, Will
Merritt, Troy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
La Sasso, Michael
Valdes, Brendan
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
Campbell, Thomas
Past champion
Champ, Cameron
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Hadwin, Adam
Noren, Alex
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Gerard, Ryan
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Norgaard, Niklas
Rozner, Antoine
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Lawrence, Thriston
Widing, Tim
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Endycott, Harrison
Albertson, Anders
Matthews, Brandon
No. 1 player from PGA TOUR University
Ford, David
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
Johnson, Zach
Springer, Hayden