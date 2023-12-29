PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Inside the Field: The Sentry

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Tony Finau is teeing it up at The Sentry for the fourth consecutive year. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    A new year, and a new PGA TOUR season, is almost upon us.

    The PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive begins with The Sentry, which will be played Jan. 4-7 from the Kapalua Resort on Maui.

    Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events on the 2024 schedule. The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    This year, The Sentry field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2023 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the 59-man field at Kapalua. Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete in the season opener and how they earned their spot in the field.

    Current tournament winners

    Ludvig Åberg
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Sam Burns
    Wyndham Clark
    Corey Conners
    Jason Day
    Nico Echavarria
    Tony Finau
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Brian Harman
    Lee Hodges
    Max Homa
    Viktor Hovland
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Kurt Kitayama
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Collin Morikawa
    Vincent Norrman
    Davis Riley
    Justin Rose
    Scottie Scheffler
    Sepp Straka
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Top 50 on prior season's FedExCup

    Patrick Cantlay
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Russell Henley
    Xander Schauffele
    Sungjae Im
    Adam Schenk
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Jordan Spieth
    Denny McCarthy
    Andrew Putnam
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Hideki Matsuyama

