Inside the Field: The Sentry
Tony Finau is teeing it up at The Sentry for the fourth consecutive year. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A new year, and a new PGA TOUR season, is almost upon us.
The PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive begins with The Sentry, which will be played Jan. 4-7 from the Kapalua Resort on Maui.
Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events on the 2024 schedule. The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
This year, The Sentry field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2023 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the 59-man field at Kapalua. Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete in the season opener and how they earned their spot in the field.
Current tournament winners
Ludvig Åberg
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Jason Day
Nico Echavarria
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Lee Hodges
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Vincent Norrman
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Scottie Scheffler
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Top 50 on prior season's FedExCup
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
Adam Schenk
Tyrrell Hatton
Jordan Spieth
Denny McCarthy
Andrew Putnam
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama