The Sentry purse breakdown
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns to a calendar-year schedule for the season-opening Sentry, the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlight the 59-man field comprised of all PGA TOUR winners in 2023 and the top 50 finishers in the FedExCup.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort Check hosts the no cut, 72-hole stroke-play event for the 26th consecutive year. Check out the full purse breakdown of the $20 million purse below.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.25
|$2,023,750.00
|$1,782,000.00
|$1,607,500.00
|$1,475,357.12
|$1,369,687.50
|$1,283,055.50
|$1,209,750.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,498,333.38
|$1,327,500.00
|$1,209,000.00
|$1,121,250.00
|$1,051,071.38
|$993,437.50
|$944,166.69
|$900,750.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,167,500.00
|$1,050,000.00
|$971,250.00
|$913,500.00
|$866,250.00
|$826,785.69
|$792,187.50
|$760,833.31
|$731,750.00
|4
|4.88%
|$975,000.00
|$895,000.00
|$841,666.69
|$801,875.00
|$767,500.00
|$737,916.69
|$711,071.44
|$685,937.50
|$661,944.44
|$638,750.00
|5
|4.08%
|$815,000.00
|$775,000.00
|$744,166.69
|$715,625.00
|$690,500.00
|$667,083.31
|$644,642.88
|$622,812.50
|$601,388.88
|$580,250.00
|6
|3.68%
|$735,000.00
|$708,750.00
|$682,500.00
|$659,375.00
|$637,500.00
|$616,250.00
|$595,357.12
|$574,687.50
|$554,166.69
|$535,750.00
|7
|3.41%
|$682,500.00
|$656,250.00
|$634,166.69
|$613,125.00
|$592,500.00
|$572,083.31
|$551,785.69
|$531,562.50
|$513,611.12
|$497,250.00
|8
|3.15%
|$630,000.00
|$610,000.00
|$590,000.00
|$570,000.00
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$492,500.00
|$476,666.66
|$462,000.00
|9
|2.95%
|$590,000.00
|$570,000.00
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$472,857.16
|$457,500.00
|$443,333.34
|$430,000.00
|10
|2.75%
|$550,000.00
|$530,000.00
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$470,000.00
|$453,333.34
|$438,571.44
|$425,000.00
|$412,222.22
|$400,000.00
|11
|2.55%
|$510,000.00
|$490,000.00
|$470,000.00
|$450,000.00
|$434,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$407,142.84
|$395,000.00
|$383,333.34
|$372,000.00
|12
|2.35%
|$470,000.00
|$450,000.00
|$430,000.00
|$415,000.00
|$402,000.00
|$390,000.00
|$378,571.44
|$367,500.00
|$356,666.66
|$346,200.00
|13
|2.15%
|$430,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$396,666.66
|$385,000.00
|$374,000.00
|$363,333.34
|$352,857.16
|$342,500.00
|$332,444.44
|$322,800.00
|14
|1.95%
|$390,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,250.00
|$310,888.88
|$301,800.00
|15
|1.85%
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,285.72
|$301,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$283,200.00
|16
|1.75%
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,333.34
|$291,142.84
|$282,250.00
|$273,555.56
|$265,000.00
|17
|1.65%
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,400.00
|$281,333.34
|$272,571.44
|$264,000.00
|$255,555.56
|$247,200.00
|18
|1.55%
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,500.00
|$271,600.00
|$263,000.00
|$254,571.42
|$246,250.00
|$238,000.00
|$230,700.00
|19
|1.45%
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,666.66
|$262,000.00
|$253,600.00
|$245,333.33
|$237,142.86
|$229,000.00
|$221,888.89
|$215,500.00
|20
|1.35%
|$270,000.00
|$261,000.00
|$252,666.67
|$244,500.00
|$236,400.00
|$228,333.33
|$220,285.72
|$213,375.00
|$207,222.22
|$201,600.00
|21
|1.26%
|$252,000.00
|$244,000.00
|$236,000.00
|$228,000.00
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$205,285.72
|$199,375.00
|$194,000.00
|$189,000.00
|22
|1.18%
|$236,000.00
|$228,000.00
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$204,000.00
|$197,500.00
|$191,857.14
|$186,750.00
|$182,000.00
|$177,500.00
|23
|1.10%
|$220,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$204,000.00
|$196,000.00
|$189,800.00
|$184,500.00
|$179,714.28
|$175,250.00
|$171,000.00
|$166,900.00
|24
|1.02%
|$204,000.00
|$196,000.00
|$188,000.00
|$182,250.00
|$177,400.00
|$173,000.00
|$168,857.14
|$164,875.00
|$161,000.00
|$157,200.00
|25
|0.94%
|$188,000.00
|$180,000.00
|$175,000.00
|$170,750.00
|$166,800.00
|$163,000.00
|$159,285.72
|$155,625.00
|$152,000.00
|$148,600.00
|26
|0.86%
|$172,000.00
|$168,500.00
|$165,000.00
|$161,500.00
|$158,000.00
|$154,500.00
|$151,000.00
|$147,500.00
|$144,222.22
|$141,100.00
|27
|0.83%
|$165,000.00
|$161,500.00
|$158,000.00
|$154,500.00
|$151,000.00
|$147,500.00
|$144,000.00
|$140,750.00
|$137,666.67
|$134,700.00
|28
|0.79%
|$158,000.00
|$154,500.00
|$151,000.00
|$147,500.00
|$144,000.00
|$140,500.00
|$137,285.72
|$134,250.00
|$131,333.33
|$128,500.00
|29
|0.76%
|$151,000.00
|$147,500.00
|$144,000.00
|$140,500.00
|$137,000.00
|$133,833.33
|$130,857.14
|$128,000.00
|$125,222.22
|$122,500.00
|30
|0.72%
|$144,000.00
|$140,500.00
|$137,000.00
|$133,500.00
|$130,400.00
|$127,500.00
|$124,714.29
|$122,000.00
|$119,333.34
|$116,800.00
|31
|0.69%
|$137,000.00
|$133,500.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,200.00
|$121,500.00
|$118,857.14
|$116,250.00
|$113,777.78
|$111,400.00
|32
|0.65%
|$130,000.00
|$126,500.00
|$123,666.66
|$121,000.00
|$118,400.00
|$115,833.34
|$113,285.71
|$110,875.00
|$108,555.55
|$106,300.00
|33
|0.62%
|$123,000.00
|$120,500.00
|$118,000.00
|$115,500.00
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,142.86
|$105,875.00
|$103,666.66
|$101,500.00
|34
|0.59%
|$118,000.00
|$115,500.00
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,666.66
|$103,428.57
|$101,250.00
|$99,111.11
|$97,000.00
|35
|0.57%
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,200.00
|$101,000.00
|$98,857.14
|$96,750.00
|$94,666.66
|$92,600.00
|36
|0.54%
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,000.00
|$100,750.00
|$98,600.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,428.57
|$92,375.00
|$90,333.34
|$88,300.00
|37
|0.52%
|$103,000.00
|$100,500.00
|$98,333.34
|$96,250.00
|$94,200.00
|$92,166.66
|$90,142.86
|$88,125.00
|$86,111.11
|$84,100.00
|38
|0.49%
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,200.00
|39
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,222.22
|$76,600.00
|40
|0.45%
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,250.00
|$74,666.66
|$73,200.00
|41
|0.43%
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,285.71
|$72,750.00
|$71,333.34
|$70,000.00
|42
|0.41%
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,333.34
|$70,857.14
|$69,500.00
|$68,222.22
|$67,100.00
|43
|0.39%
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,400.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,714.29
|$66,500.00
|$65,444.45
|$64,500.00
|44
|0.37%
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,500.00
|$67,200.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,857.14
|$63,875.00
|$63,000.00
|$62,200.00
|45
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,666.66
|$65,500.00
|$64,400.00
|$63,333.33
|$62,428.57
|$61,625.00
|$60,888.89
|$60,200.00
|46
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$61,166.67
|$60,428.57
|$59,750.00
|$59,111.11
|$58,500.00
|47
|0.32%
|$64,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$60,200.00
|$59,500.00
|$58,857.14
|$58,250.00
|$57,666.67
|$57,100.00
|48
|0.31%
|$62,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$59,250.00
|$58,600.00
|$58,000.00
|$57,428.57
|$56,875.00
|$56,333.33
|$55,800.00
|49
|0.30%
|$60,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$58,333.33
|$57,750.00
|$57,200.00
|$56,666.67
|$56,142.86
|$55,625.00
|$55,111.11
|$54,650.00
|50
|0.29%
|$58,000.00
|$57,500.00
|$57,000.00
|$56,500.00
|$56,000.00
|$55,500.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$54,055.55
|$53,650.00
|51
|0.29%
|$57,000.00
|$56,500.00
|$56,000.00
|$55,500.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$54,000.00
|$53,562.50
|$53,166.67
|52
|0.28%
|$56,000.00
|$55,500.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$54,000.00
|$53,500.00
|$53,071.43
|$52,687.50
|53
|0.28%
|$55,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$54,000.00
|$53,500.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,583.33
|$52,214.29
|54
|0.27%
|$54,000.00
|$53,500.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,500.00
|$52,100.00
|$51,750.00
|55
|0.27%
|$53,000.00
|$52,500.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,625.00
|$51,300.00
|56
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$51,500.00
|$51,166.67
|$50,875.00
|57
|0.26%
|$51,000.00
|$50,750.00
|$50,500.00
|58
|0.25%
|$50,500.00
|$50,250.00
|59
|0.25%
|$50,000.00
|Total
|$20,000,000.00