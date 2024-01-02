The Sentry purse breakdown

The PGA TOUR returns to a calendar-year schedule for the season-opening Sentry , the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlight the 59-man field comprised of all PGA TOUR winners in 2023 and the top 50 finishers in the FedExCup.