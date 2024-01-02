The Sentry purse breakdown

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    The PGA TOUR returns to a calendar-year schedule for the season-opening Sentry, the first of eight Signature Events of 2024 and the start of Opening Drive, a two-week kick-off to the season. FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler highlight the 59-man field comprised of all PGA TOUR winners in 2023 and the top 50 finishers in the FedExCup.

    The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort Check hosts the no cut, 72-hole stroke-play event for the 26th consecutive year. Check out the full purse breakdown of the $20 million purse below.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.25$2,023,750.00$1,782,000.00$1,607,500.00$1,475,357.12$1,369,687.50$1,283,055.50$1,209,750.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,498,333.38$1,327,500.00$1,209,000.00$1,121,250.00$1,051,071.38$993,437.50$944,166.69$900,750.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,167,500.00$1,050,000.00$971,250.00$913,500.00$866,250.00$826,785.69$792,187.50$760,833.31$731,750.00
    44.88%$975,000.00$895,000.00$841,666.69$801,875.00$767,500.00$737,916.69$711,071.44$685,937.50$661,944.44$638,750.00
    54.08%$815,000.00$775,000.00$744,166.69$715,625.00$690,500.00$667,083.31$644,642.88$622,812.50$601,388.88$580,250.00
    63.68%$735,000.00$708,750.00$682,500.00$659,375.00$637,500.00$616,250.00$595,357.12$574,687.50$554,166.69$535,750.00
    73.41%$682,500.00$656,250.00$634,166.69$613,125.00$592,500.00$572,083.31$551,785.69$531,562.50$513,611.12$497,250.00
    83.15%$630,000.00$610,000.00$590,000.00$570,000.00$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$492,500.00$476,666.66$462,000.00
    92.95%$590,000.00$570,000.00$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$490,000.00$472,857.16$457,500.00$443,333.34$430,000.00
    102.75%$550,000.00$530,000.00$510,000.00$490,000.00$470,000.00$453,333.34$438,571.44$425,000.00$412,222.22$400,000.00
    112.55%$510,000.00$490,000.00$470,000.00$450,000.00$434,000.00$420,000.00$407,142.84$395,000.00$383,333.34$372,000.00
    122.35%$470,000.00$450,000.00$430,000.00$415,000.00$402,000.00$390,000.00$378,571.44$367,500.00$356,666.66$346,200.00
    132.15%$430,000.00$410,000.00$396,666.66$385,000.00$374,000.00$363,333.34$352,857.16$342,500.00$332,444.44$322,800.00
    141.95%$390,000.00$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,250.00$310,888.88$301,800.00
    151.85%$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,285.72$301,000.00$292,000.00$283,200.00
    161.75%$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,333.34$291,142.84$282,250.00$273,555.56$265,000.00
    171.65%$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,400.00$281,333.34$272,571.44$264,000.00$255,555.56$247,200.00
    181.55%$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,500.00$271,600.00$263,000.00$254,571.42$246,250.00$238,000.00$230,700.00
    191.45%$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,666.66$262,000.00$253,600.00$245,333.33$237,142.86$229,000.00$221,888.89$215,500.00
    201.35%$270,000.00$261,000.00$252,666.67$244,500.00$236,400.00$228,333.33$220,285.72$213,375.00$207,222.22$201,600.00
    211.26%$252,000.00$244,000.00$236,000.00$228,000.00$220,000.00$212,000.00$205,285.72$199,375.00$194,000.00$189,000.00
    221.18%$236,000.00$228,000.00$220,000.00$212,000.00$204,000.00$197,500.00$191,857.14$186,750.00$182,000.00$177,500.00
    231.10%$220,000.00$212,000.00$204,000.00$196,000.00$189,800.00$184,500.00$179,714.28$175,250.00$171,000.00$166,900.00
    241.02%$204,000.00$196,000.00$188,000.00$182,250.00$177,400.00$173,000.00$168,857.14$164,875.00$161,000.00$157,200.00
    250.94%$188,000.00$180,000.00$175,000.00$170,750.00$166,800.00$163,000.00$159,285.72$155,625.00$152,000.00$148,600.00
    260.86%$172,000.00$168,500.00$165,000.00$161,500.00$158,000.00$154,500.00$151,000.00$147,500.00$144,222.22$141,100.00
    270.83%$165,000.00$161,500.00$158,000.00$154,500.00$151,000.00$147,500.00$144,000.00$140,750.00$137,666.67$134,700.00
    280.79%$158,000.00$154,500.00$151,000.00$147,500.00$144,000.00$140,500.00$137,285.72$134,250.00$131,333.33$128,500.00
    290.76%$151,000.00$147,500.00$144,000.00$140,500.00$137,000.00$133,833.33$130,857.14$128,000.00$125,222.22$122,500.00
    300.72%$144,000.00$140,500.00$137,000.00$133,500.00$130,400.00$127,500.00$124,714.29$122,000.00$119,333.34$116,800.00
    310.69%$137,000.00$133,500.00$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,200.00$121,500.00$118,857.14$116,250.00$113,777.78$111,400.00
    320.65%$130,000.00$126,500.00$123,666.66$121,000.00$118,400.00$115,833.34$113,285.71$110,875.00$108,555.55$106,300.00
    330.62%$123,000.00$120,500.00$118,000.00$115,500.00$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,142.86$105,875.00$103,666.66$101,500.00
    340.59%$118,000.00$115,500.00$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,666.66$103,428.57$101,250.00$99,111.11$97,000.00
    350.57%$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,200.00$101,000.00$98,857.14$96,750.00$94,666.66$92,600.00
    360.54%$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,000.00$100,750.00$98,600.00$96,500.00$94,428.57$92,375.00$90,333.34$88,300.00
    370.52%$103,000.00$100,500.00$98,333.34$96,250.00$94,200.00$92,166.66$90,142.86$88,125.00$86,111.11$84,100.00
    380.49%$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,200.00
    390.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,222.22$76,600.00
    400.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,250.00$74,666.66$73,200.00
    410.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,285.71$72,750.00$71,333.34$70,000.00
    420.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,333.34$70,857.14$69,500.00$68,222.22$67,100.00
    430.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,400.00$69,000.00$67,714.29$66,500.00$65,444.45$64,500.00
    440.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,500.00$67,200.00$66,000.00$64,857.14$63,875.00$63,000.00$62,200.00
    450.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,666.66$65,500.00$64,400.00$63,333.33$62,428.57$61,625.00$60,888.89$60,200.00
    460.33%$66,000.00$65,000.00$64,000.00$63,000.00$62,000.00$61,166.67$60,428.57$59,750.00$59,111.11$58,500.00
    470.32%$64,000.00$63,000.00$62,000.00$61,000.00$60,200.00$59,500.00$58,857.14$58,250.00$57,666.67$57,100.00
    480.31%$62,000.00$61,000.00$60,000.00$59,250.00$58,600.00$58,000.00$57,428.57$56,875.00$56,333.33$55,800.00
    490.30%$60,000.00$59,000.00$58,333.33$57,750.00$57,200.00$56,666.67$56,142.86$55,625.00$55,111.11$54,650.00
    500.29%$58,000.00$57,500.00$57,000.00$56,500.00$56,000.00$55,500.00$55,000.00$54,500.00$54,055.55$53,650.00
    510.29%$57,000.00$56,500.00$56,000.00$55,500.00$55,000.00$54,500.00$54,000.00$53,562.50$53,166.67
    520.28%$56,000.00$55,500.00$55,000.00$54,500.00$54,000.00$53,500.00$53,071.43$52,687.50
    530.28%$55,000.00$54,500.00$54,000.00$53,500.00$53,000.00$52,583.33$52,214.29
    540.27%$54,000.00$53,500.00$53,000.00$52,500.00$52,100.00$51,750.00
    550.27%$53,000.00$52,500.00$52,000.00$51,625.00$51,300.00
    560.26%$52,000.00$51,500.00$51,166.67$50,875.00
    570.26%$51,000.00$50,750.00$50,500.00
    580.25%$50,500.00$50,250.00
    590.25%$50,000.00
    Total$20,000,000.00
