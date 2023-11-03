Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?
With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.
Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.
Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)
Scroll below for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship field list.
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Nick Hardy
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Mackenzie Hughes
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Robert Streb
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category
Fred Biondi
Michael Sims
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
D.A. Points
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Chris Baker
Sam Bennett
Oliver Betschart
George Bryan
Nick Dunlap
Chase Johnson
Scott Roy
Eric West
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Greg Koch
Open qualifying
Martin Continin
Danny Guise
Kyle Wilshire
Andy Zhang
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Taylor Pendrith
Troy Merritt
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Russell Knox
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Scott Piercy
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points
Thomas Detry
Ben Griffin
David Lingmerth
Harry Hall
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)
Andrew Novak
Dylan Wu
Harry Higgs
Cameron Percy
Charley Hoffman
Jonathan Byrd
Martin Trainer
Satoshi Kodaira
Reorder Category - Cat. 29 thru 33
Aaron Baddeley
Ryan Gerard
Peter Kuest
Cody Gribble
Sean O'Hair
S.Y. Noh
Chris Stroud
Kevin Chappell
Sung Kang
Jonas Blixt
Wesley Bryan
William McGirt
Ricky Barnes
Fabián Gómez
Tommy Gainey
Ted Potter, Jr.
Greg Chambers
Derek Ernst
Derek Lamely
Scott Brown
Camilo Villegas
Ben Crane