Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?

    With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.

    Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.

    Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)

    Scroll below for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship field list.

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Nick Hardy
    Lucas Herbert
    Jim Herman
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Chad Ramey
    Davis Riley
    Robert Streb
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski

    Career money exemption

    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category

    Fred Biondi
    Michael Sims

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

    D.A. Points

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Chris Baker
    Sam Bennett
    Oliver Betschart
    George Bryan
    Nick Dunlap
    Chase Johnson
    Scott Roy
    Eric West

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Greg Koch

    Open qualifying

    Martin Continin
    Danny Guise
    Kyle Wilshire
    Andy Zhang

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

    Taylor Pendrith
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    Scott Piercy
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire

    2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points

    Thomas Detry
    Ben Griffin
    David Lingmerth
    Harry Hall
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)

    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Jonathan Byrd
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira

    Reorder Category - Cat. 29 thru 33

    Aaron Baddeley
    Ryan Gerard
    Peter Kuest
    Cody Gribble
    Sean O'Hair
    S.Y. Noh
    Chris Stroud
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang
    Jonas Blixt
    Wesley Bryan
    William McGirt
    Ricky Barnes
    Fabián Gómez
    Tommy Gainey
    Ted Potter, Jr.
    Greg Chambers
    Derek Ernst
    Derek Lamely
    Scott Brown
    Camilo Villegas
    Ben Crane

