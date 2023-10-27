Inside the Field: See who's heading to the World Wide Technology Championship
Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?
With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.
Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.
Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)
Scroll below for the World Wide Technology Championship field list.
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Mackenzie Hughes
Chris Kirk
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Brandt Snedeker
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category
Chris Gotterup
Peter Knade
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Ryan Gerard
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Charley Hoffman
Chase Johnson
Chris Naegel
Preston Summerhays
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Isidro Benitez
Roberto Díaz
Jose Cristobal Islas
Sebastián Vázquez
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Michael Block
Open Qualifying
Billy Davis
Hunter Epson
Jeffrey Kang
Peter Kuest
Top 30 on the FedExCup Points List
Cameron Young
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Troy Merritt
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Stephan Jaeger
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
Ryo Ishikawa
Isaiah Salinda
Robby Shelton
Kensei Hirata
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Austin Eckroat
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
David Lingmerth
Harry Hall
Michael Kim
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ludvig Åberg
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
Cameron Percy