20H AGO

Inside the Field: See who's heading to the World Wide Technology Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?

    With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.

    Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.

    Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)

    Scroll below for the World Wide Technology Championship field list.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Lucas Herbert
    Jim Herman
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Sahith Theegala
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski

    Career money exemption

    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category

    Chris Gotterup
    Peter Knade

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

    Ryan Gerard
    Camilo Villegas

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Charley Hoffman
    Chase Johnson
    Chris Naegel
    Preston Summerhays

    Sponsor exemption (designated)

    Isidro Benitez
    Roberto Díaz
    Jose Cristobal Islas
    Sebastián Vázquez

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Michael Block

    Open Qualifying

    Billy Davis
    Hunter Epson
    Jeffrey Kang
    Peter Kuest

    Top 30 on the FedExCup Points List

    Cameron Young

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Troy Merritt
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Hayden Buckley
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft

    # Major medical extension

    Zac Blair

    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

    Justin Suh

    Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event

    Ryo Ishikawa
    Isaiah Salinda
    Robby Shelton
    Kensei Hirata

    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Austin Eckroat
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    David Lingmerth
    Harry Hall
    Michael Kim
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ludvig Åberg
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy

