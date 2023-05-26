PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Inside the Field: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Memorial Tournament field list as of Friday, May 26th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Past Champion member
    Patrick Cantlay
    Billy Horschel
    Jon Rahm
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy
    Scottie Scheffler
    Justin Thomas
    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari
    Collin Morikawa
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Scott
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Wyndham Clark
    Corey Conners
    Jason Day
    Nico Echavarria
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Xander Schauffele
    Adam Svensson
    Matt Wallace
    Last named U.S. Ryder Cup Team (2021)
    Harris English
    Jordan Spieth
    Last named European Ryder Cup Team (2021)
    Viktor Hovland
    Last named U.S. Presidents Cup Team (2022)
    Kevin Kisner
    Cameron Young
    Last named International Presidents Cup Team (2022)
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    K.H. Lee
    Taylor Pendrith
    U.S. Amateur Championship winner
    Sam Bennett
    British Amateur Championship winner
    Aldrich Potgieter
    International Tours money list leaders
    Kazuki Higa
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Thriston Lawrence
    David Micheluzzi
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    MJ Daffue
    Will Gordon
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Stewart Cink
    Luke Donald
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    William McGirt
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    K.J. Choi
    Bo Hoag
    Justin Lower
    Peter Malnati
    Brandt Snedeker
    Kevin Streelman
    Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking
    Sahith Theegala
    Tom Hoge
    Sepp Straka
    Brian Harman
    Ryan Fox
    Lucas Herbert
    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Scott Stallings
    J.J. Spaun
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Lucas Glover
    Andrew Putnam
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Matt Kuchar
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Lee Hodges
    Brendon Todd
    Beau Hossler
    Top 70 on current year FedExCup Points List
    Rickie Fowler
    Taylor Montgomery
    Hayden Buckley
    Thomas Detry
    Brandon Wu
    Patrick Rodgers
    Eric Cole
    Adam Schenk
    Matthew NeSmith
    Ben Taylor
    Sam Ryder
    Samuel Stevens
    Byeong Hun An
    Ben Griffin
    Danny Willett
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    S.H. Kim
    College Player of the Year (Previous Year)
    Chris Gotterup
    Current Year / Prior Year FedExCup Points (Alternating)
    Lanto Griffin
    Robby Shelton
    Joseph Bramlett
    Stephan Jaeger
    Chad Ramey
    Justin Suh
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lingmerth
    David Lipsky
    Austin Eckroat
    Garrick Higgo