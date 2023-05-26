Inside the Field: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Memorial Tournament field list as of Friday, May 26th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Past Champion member
|Patrick Cantlay
|Billy Horschel
|Jon Rahm
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Rory McIlroy
|Scottie Scheffler
|Justin Thomas
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Sam Burns
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Kurt Kitayama
|Adam Scott
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Wyndham Clark
|Corey Conners
|Jason Day
|Nico Echavarria
|Nick Hardy
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Svensson
|Matt Wallace
|Last named U.S. Ryder Cup Team (2021)
|Harris English
|Jordan Spieth
|Last named European Ryder Cup Team (2021)
|Viktor Hovland
|Last named U.S. Presidents Cup Team (2022)
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Young
|Last named International Presidents Cup Team (2022)
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|K.H. Lee
|Taylor Pendrith
|U.S. Amateur Championship winner
|Sam Bennett
|British Amateur Championship winner
|Aldrich Potgieter
|International Tours money list leaders
|Kazuki Higa
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Thriston Lawrence
|David Micheluzzi
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|MJ Daffue
|Will Gordon
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Stewart Cink
|Luke Donald
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|William McGirt
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|K.J. Choi
|Bo Hoag
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Brandt Snedeker
|Kevin Streelman
|Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking
|Sahith Theegala
|Tom Hoge
|Sepp Straka
|Brian Harman
|Ryan Fox
|Lucas Herbert
|Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
|Scott Stallings
|J.J. Spaun
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Keith Mitchell
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Matt Kuchar
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Top 70 on current year FedExCup Points List
|Rickie Fowler
|Taylor Montgomery
|Hayden Buckley
|Thomas Detry
|Brandon Wu
|Patrick Rodgers
|Eric Cole
|Adam Schenk
|Matthew NeSmith
|Ben Taylor
|Sam Ryder
|Samuel Stevens
|Byeong Hun An
|Ben Griffin
|Danny Willett
|Davis Thompson
|Joel Dahmen
|S.H. Kim
|College Player of the Year (Previous Year)
|Chris Gotterup
|Current Year / Prior Year FedExCup Points (Alternating)
|Lanto Griffin
|Robby Shelton
|Joseph Bramlett
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chad Ramey
|Justin Suh
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Austin Eckroat
|Garrick Higgo