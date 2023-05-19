Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Charles Schwab Challenge field list as of Friday, May 19th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Past Champion member
|Sam Burns
|Zach Johnson
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Justin Rose
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jordan Spieth
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Scottie Scheffler
|Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Kurt Kitayama
|Max Homa
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Tony Finau
|Nick Hardy
|Russell Henley
|Si Woo Kim
|Taylor Moore
|J.T. Poston
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Adam Svensson
|Matt Wallace
|Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
|Harris English
|Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Viktor Hovland
|Member of most recent International Presidents Cup Team
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|K.H. Lee
|Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
|Pierceson Coody
|Cole Hammer
|Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
|Brendon Todd
|Scott Stallings
|Tyler Duncan
|Andrew Putnam
|Russell Knox
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Paul Haley II
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Cameron Champ
|Erik Compton
|Parker Coody
|Min Woo Lee
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Luke Donald
|Cody Gribble
|Kramer Hickok
|Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking
|Tom Hoge
|Brian Harman
|Sepp Straka
|Ryan Fox
|Keith Mitchell
|Alex Noren
|Top 80 on prior season's FedExCup standings
|J.J. Spaun
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Lucas Herbert
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Troy Merritt
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Matthew NeSmith
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Top 80 from year-to-date FedExCup standings
|Nick Taylor
|Rickie Fowler
|Taylor Montgomery
|Hayden Buckley
|Thomas Detry
|Patrick Rodgers
|Eric Cole
|Ben Taylor
|Sam Ryder
|Samuel Stevens
|Byeong Hun An
|Ben Griffin
|Danny Willett
|Joel Dahmen
|S.H. Kim
|Robby Shelton
|Joseph Bramlett
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Lingmerth
|Austin Eckroat
|Garrick Higgo
|Justin Suh
|Below 80th from year-to-date FedExCup standings
|Mark Hubbard
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Nate Lashley
|Michael Kim
|Callum Tarren
|Aaron Rai
|Aaron Baddeley
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Hall
|Justin Lower
|Andrew Novak
|Greyson Sigg
|Carson Young
|Patton Kizzire
|Jimmy Walker
|Vincent Norrman
|Scott Piercy
|Peter Malnati
|Harrison Endycott
|Erik van Rooyen
|Zecheng Dou
|Austin Smotherman
|MJ Daffue
|Kevin Streelman
|Harry Higgs