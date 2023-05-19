PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Charles Schwab Challenge field list as of Friday, May 19th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Past Champion member
    Sam Burns
    Zach Johnson
    Chris Kirk
    Kevin Kisner
    Justin Rose
    Rory Sabbatini
    Jordan Spieth
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scottie Scheffler
    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Collin Morikawa
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama
    Max Homa
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Tony Finau
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Si Woo Kim
    Taylor Moore
    J.T. Poston
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Adam Svensson
    Matt Wallace
    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Harris English
    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Viktor Hovland
    Member of most recent International Presidents Cup Team
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    K.H. Lee
    Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
    Pierceson Coody
    Cole Hammer
    Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
    Brendon Todd
    Scott Stallings
    Tyler Duncan
    Andrew Putnam
    Russell Knox
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Paul Haley II
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Cameron Champ
    Erik Compton
    Parker Coody
    Min Woo Lee
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Zac Blair
    Luke Donald
    Cody Gribble
    Kramer Hickok
    Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking
    Tom Hoge
    Brian Harman
    Sepp Straka
    Ryan Fox
    Keith Mitchell
    Alex Noren
    Top 80 on prior season's FedExCup standings
    J.J. Spaun
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Lucas Herbert
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Smalley
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Matthew NeSmith
    Chad Ramey
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Top 80 from year-to-date FedExCup standings
    Nick Taylor
    Rickie Fowler
    Taylor Montgomery
    Hayden Buckley
    Thomas Detry
    Patrick Rodgers
    Eric Cole
    Ben Taylor
    Sam Ryder
    Samuel Stevens
    Byeong Hun An
    Ben Griffin
    Danny Willett
    Joel Dahmen
    S.H. Kim
    Robby Shelton
    Joseph Bramlett
    Stephan Jaeger
    David Lingmerth
    Austin Eckroat
    Garrick Higgo
    Justin Suh
    Below 80th from year-to-date FedExCup standings
    Mark Hubbard
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Martin
    Will Gordon
    Nate Lashley
    Michael Kim
    Callum Tarren
    Aaron Rai
    Aaron Baddeley
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Justin Lower
    Andrew Novak
    Greyson Sigg
    Carson Young
    Patton Kizzire
    Jimmy Walker
    Vincent Norrman
    Scott Piercy
    Peter Malnati
    Harrison Endycott
    Erik van Rooyen
    Zecheng Dou
    Austin Smotherman
    MJ Daffue
    Kevin Streelman
    Harry Higgs