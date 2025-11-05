First Tee, Golf Digest honor 2025 network award winners advancing youth through golf
Golf Digest awarded $175,000 to winning First Tee chapters in celebration of their impact. (Courtesy First Tee)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In partnership with Golf Digest, First Tee announced on Wednesday the recipients of its 2025 network awards, recognizing outstanding individuals and chapters who exemplify the organization’s mission to empower young people through golf.
“First Tee has more than 10,000 passionate and committed adults who are involved in supporting chapters throughout the network,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “Congratulations to those selected for our 2025 network awards. Our mission would not be possible without their involvement and leadership. We are also very grateful to Golf Digest for their continued support of First Tee and our chapters.”
The awards celebrate the transformative work of coaches, volunteers, educators and leaders across the First Tee network. In recognition of their achievements, Golf Digest will award $175,000 in grants to support the honorees and their chapters.
“We are proud to honor these inspiring individuals and chapters who bring the game of golf to kids of all backgrounds,” said Chris Reynolds, general manager of Golf Digest. “Their dedication helps shape character and confidence far beyond the course.”
First Tee offers programming at golf courses, schools and community sites across the country and in select international locations, impacting more than 3.1 million youth annually. It celebrates its annual award winners each fall. This year’s recipients are:
- Tim Finchem Leadership Award: Andrew Hunt, First Tee – Florida Gold Coast
- Founder of First Tee – Treasure Coast (now part of First Tee – Florida Gold Coast), Hunt has served as a board member and passionate mentor since 2012. His personal contributions total more than $3.5 million to various First Tee chapters and national initiatives. Most notably, he provided $450,000 to establish a new learning center in Fort Pierce, First Tee – Florida Gold Coast’s most underserved community.
- Coach of the Year: Anthony Rodriguez, First Tee – Metropolitan New York
- With 15 years of dedicated service, “Coach A-rod” contributed more than a thousand hours of instruction in the past year alone. He’s been an integral part of the chapter’s efforts to make golf more accessible to New York City kids and teens, including an outreach initiative at Mosholu Golf Course in the Bronx.
- George H.W. Bush Volunteer of the Year: Allen Doyle, First Tee – Troup County
- A former professional golfer, Doyle has led First Tee – Troup County for two decades as its board president and largest donor. Known for his hands-on approach, he mows grass, repairs clubs and coaches at the chapter every weekend.
- Teacher of the Year: Michelle Phillips-LeBlanc, First Tee – Canada
- Based at Forest Glen School in New Brunswick, Phillips-LeBlanc has introduced over 400 students to the game of golf. She’s organized golf course field trips and a STEM mini golf challenge, where students design a course in the gym and welcome parents to play.
Each of the chapters will receive $25,000 from Golf Digest to further their impact. First Tee – Canada will split its prize with Forest Glen School. Additionally, Golf Digest will make financial contributions to three chapters that are being recognized with the Barbara A. Douglas & Dr. William J. Powell Community Award, which celebrates chapters that are championing access and inclusivity.
- First Tee – Greater Richmond ($35,000)
- Hosting over 25 annual field trips for Title I schools, this chapter has impacted 500+ kids through partnerships with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and Police Athletic League.
- First Tee – Birmingham ($25,000)
- The chapter boasts a diverse roster of board members and coaches, ensuring every participant has an advocate or mentor with whom they identify. It also offers scholarships to all participants on free- or reduced-lunch programs.
- First Tee – East Baton Rouge Parish ($15,000)
- Led by executive director Henry Pointer, Louisiana’s first Black PGA professional, this chapter maintains deep partnerships with local schools and nonprofits.