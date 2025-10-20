Pathway to Progression announces 2025-26 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, new Underclass Elite Ranking program
Camron Jones from Grace College holds the top spot in the initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2025-26 season. (Courtesy Grace College Athletics)
Launch of the new Underclass Elite Ranking will further expand collegiate development opportunities for underrepresented groups.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR, in partnership with the APGA Tour and Bridgestone Americas, announced Monday the initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2025-26 season, with Camron Jones from Grace College holding the top spot in the opening ranking.
In addition, the PGA TOUR also unveiled the launch of the Underclass Elite Ranking, a new enhancement to the Pathway to Progression Player Development program. Rudy Sautron, a junior from the University of Nebraska, leads the initial ranking. The new summer development opportunity will be available to underrepresented college students in their freshman, sophomore or junior year, with top-ranked players receiving invites to high-level amateur events and performance experiences. The ranking will be updated monthly, with the final ranking released after the collegiate conference championships. The complete rankings can be found HERE.
The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, now in its sixth year, provides access and resources to historically underrepresented groups. The program, which runs through the completion of the collegiate golf conference championships, ranks the top Black collegiate golfers and assists in their transition to professional golf.
“The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking has provided tremendous benefits and opportunities to collegiate golfers from underrepresented communities, and we are grateful for Bridgestone’s continued support,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, player development. “As we enter a new season, we’re thrilled to debut the Underclass Elite Ranking as we look to further strengthen Pathway to Progression with earlier development opportunities.”
The top five eligible players in the final Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking will earn scholarship membership to the APGA Tour through the summer of 2027, as well as access into the pre-qualifying round of the 2026 PGA TOUR Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry.
The Pro-Bound Five will also receive player development stipends to assist with costs associated with travel, equipment and instruction and training programs. Additionally, the top ranked player as of Nov. 12 will receive an exemption into the 2026 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, held at Torrey Pines Golf Course next January.
“Empowering the next generation with greater access and opportunity to grow is what really matters,” said Caitlyn Ranson, director of partnership marketing at Bridgestone. “Watching the top-ranked athletes excel each year through the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking program is truly inspiring. We’re proud to support experiences that will shape their journey toward lasting success — both in their golf careers and beyond.”
Following Jones in the initial ranking is Long Island’s Taimur Malik in second place and Virginia State’s Christopher Baguma in third. Michael Alunga and Denis Asaba – both from Livingstone College – round out the top five. The complete ranking (updated weekly) can be found HERE.
Both the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking and Underclass Elite Ranking will utilize the CLIPPD platform to rank eligible golfers via the Average Strokes Gained formula.