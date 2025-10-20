Pathway to Progression announces 2025-26 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, new Underclass Elite Ranking program

In addition, the PGA TOUR also unveiled the launch of the Underclass Elite Ranking, a new enhancement to the Pathway to Progression Player Development program. Rudy Sautron, a junior from the University of Nebraska, leads the initial ranking. The new summer development opportunity will be available to underrepresented college students in their freshman, sophomore or junior year, with top-ranked players receiving invites to high-level amateur events and performance experiences. The ranking will be updated monthly, with the final ranking released after the collegiate conference championships. The complete rankings can be found HERE.