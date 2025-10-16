From course to career: Coach Stuart Furlow demonstrates transformative power of First Tee mentors
3 Min Read
Ethan Herndon (right) met Stuart Furlow (left), his golf coach and mentor, through First Tee – Metro Atlanta. (Credit First Tee)
Written by Staff
Accenture, a global professional services company and First Tee Trustee, hosts a personal development session for staff members at its Atlanta office on the first Friday of each month. Stuart Furlow had no idea that one of these workshops would lead to one of the most rewarding experiences of his professional life. While working as a manufacturing and operations consultant for the global professional services firm, Furlow was also looking for a way to give back, and First Tee – Metro Atlanta provided the perfect opportunity.
Growing up, Furlow learned golf from his father, uncle and cousin. The game had been a part of his life, but he'd never considered becoming a coach. "It was perfect timing," Furlow said about discovering First Tee. "I just finished a project and heard about the volunteer opportunity. I wanted to be a mentor. I wanted to teach the game of golf and learn about First Tee." Little did Furlow know, he would create a meaningful relationship with a participant, Ethan Herndon, helping shape his bright future ahead.
A mentorship built on more than golf
Herndon didn’t take up golf by choice. When his dad first brought him to First Tee – Metro Atlanta at 8 years old, he went "begrudgingly," following in his older sister's footsteps. But that day changed everything. While golf can be portrayed as a sport for older and wealthier people, “First Tee is the opposite of that – it's for everybody,” he said.
For the next decade, Herndon returned to John A. White Golf Course every Saturday. By the time Furlow joined First Tee as a coach three years ago, Herndon was a high school freshman starting to think seriously about his future.
Furlow immediately noticed something special about Herndon. "His work ethic. He was always one of the first kids out there, starting before we even got the chance to begin our actual lesson," Furlow said. "We started talking and learning more about each other. I learned what he was interested in, what his aspirations were, and I started to add a little bit of feedback and my own perspective."
For Herndon, Furlow became more than just a golf coach. "He had a lot of advice that was very beneficial to me. Looking at majors, programs, scholarships, things I hadn't heard from other people before,” Herndon said. “He gave me a different outlook."
What made Furlow's mentorship particularly meaningful was his genuine concern for Herndon's overall wellbeing. "While shooting low scores and hitting good shots are important, Coach Furlow always wanted to make sure we were doing good in school, mentally, physically, and that everything was going well," Herndon said. "He was truly concerned about our wellbeing and how we were as people versus just golfers."
The power of partnership
Furlow's commitment to First Tee reflects Accenture's broader values. "The partnership between Accenture and First Tee is something that Accenture takes great pride in," Furlow said. "We continuously talk about making an impact in the communities we serve."
But for Furlow, the impact goes beyond corporate social responsibility; it's personal. Furlow sees his role as helping participants like Herndon navigate life with the benefit of his own experience.
Through the Hope Tee Shot and other programs, Accenture's support of First Tee and its Metro Atlanta chapter extends beyond participants' time in high school. "It doesn't stop after you leave the program," Furlow said. "We want to continue supporting current students and alumni through all the avenues of life."
Today, Herndon has spent 10 years with First Tee – Metro Atlanta, transforming from a reluctant golfer into a young man with clear goals and the confidence to pursue them. Furlowt's mentorship played a crucial role in that journey, not just teaching him about golf, but helping him understand the possibilities ahead.
Their story demonstrates the true mission of First Tee: using golf as a vehicle to build character and teach life skills that extend far beyond the course. And for volunteers like Furlow, it's proof that giving back can be one of the most rewarding experiences of all.