Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational returns to famed Firestone Country Club, June 9-10
Kieron van Wyk finished No. 1 in 2024-25 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression to showcase 17 of the game’s top young players
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and AKRON, Ohio – The PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression player development program today announced the return of the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational, which provides a competitive opportunity to the top Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Rankings graduates over the past four seasons. A field of 17 is set to compete in the 36-hole tournament June 9-10, 2025, on the South Course at historic Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
“Since its creation five years ago, the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking has provided tremendous benefits and opportunities to collegiate golfers, and this event will bring together the top-ranked players from the program’s history at a prestigious golf course in Firestone,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, Player Development. “The PGA TOUR is grateful for our continued partnership with Bridgestone as we work collaboratively to develop golfers of diverse backgrounds at this unique event.”
"It’s exciting to see our work with the PGA TOUR continue to create more access and opportunity for the next generation of golfers to learn and develop – because that’s what really matters,” said Caitlyn Ranson, director of partnership marketing for Bridgestone. “The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational offers yet another unique opportunity for these young stars to gain experience that will help position them for future success both on and off the course. It’s a nice bonus that it takes place at an iconic venue like Firestone Country Club in a community that is very special to our company.”
The Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program – which counts the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking among its initiatives – is dedicated to enhancing competitive and mentorship opportunities for golfers from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and underrepresented communities. The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate ranking aims to create a developmental pathway for a historically underrepresented group of golfers. Eligible players are Black golfers from NCAA and NAIA Division I, II or III programs (including HBCUs) who exhaust a minimum of four years of college eligibility. Now in its fourth year, the Collegiate Ranking, in partnership with the APGA Tour, provides transitional support for the top five Black senior collegiate golfers as they begin their professional golf careers.
First unveiled in March of 2023, the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression aims to support the identification and development of junior and collegiate golfers from historically underrepresented communities.
Highlighting this year’s field is Kieron van Wyk of the College of Charleston, who finished No. 1 in the final 2024-25 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking. Van Wyk’s impressive season included a top-five finish in his PGA TOUR debut at the Puerto Rico Open in March.
His top-25 finish in the final 2025 PGA TOUR University ranking earned him status on PGA TOUR Americas, and last week van Wyk earned a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH.
Other top players competing from the 2025 class include Marcus Smith Jr., who helped lead Howard University to its second consecutive win in the NEC Championship, and Kci Lindskog, who captured the individual title at the ASU Spring Classic in February.
The field also includes the top finisher from three of the last four classes: Mulbe Dillard (2021), Quinn Riley (2022) and Cole Stevens (2024).
Below is the full list of players competing in the event:
- Joel Basalaine, Livingstone (Class of 2023)
- Jeffrey Cunningham, Drexel (Class of 2022)
- Prince Cunningham, Florida A&M (Class of 2021)
- Mulbe Dillard, Florida A&M (Class of 2021)
- Travis Jackson, North Carolina Central (Class of 2022)
- Steve Kibare, Dalton State (Class of 2024)
- Kci Lindskog, Texas Southern (Class of 2025
- Mahindra Lutchman, Florida A&M (Class of 2021)
- Gregory Odom Jr., Howard (Class of 2024)
- Cameron Riley, Florida A&M (Class of 2021)
- Quinn Riley, Duke (Class of 2022)
- Marcus Smith Jr., Howard (Class of 2025)
- Cole Stevens, Augusta (Class of 2024)
- Troy Stribling Jr., Florida A&M (Class of 2023)
- Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston (Class of 2025)
- Rashon Williams, Southern Utah (Class of 2025)
- Xavier Williams, North Carolina A&T (Class of 2022)
Following the Bridgestone Collegiate APGA Invitational, Firestone Country Club will play host to the Kaulig Companies Championship – one of five major championships on PGA TOUR Champions. This event continues the seven-decade tradition of professional golf in Akron.