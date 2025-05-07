From first swing to future impact: Maria Ramos’ journey with First Tee – Greater Philadelphia
The First Tee College Scholarship Program has helped Maria Ramos sharpen her networking skills, and she’s built strong bonds with her fellow Scholars. (Credit First Tee)
Maria Ramos tried her hand at several sports before fate intervened. Her grandfather was a talented golfer and caddie. Though they never met, his legacy helped shape the path she walks today. With his memory in mind, Maria’s mom encouraged her to try golf.
Watching tournaments on TV, Maria noticed there weren’t many players who looked like her. Still, the presence of trailblazing players like Lorena Ochoa and Maria Fassi helped her envision a place for herself in the sport. “One day, we went to First Tee – Greater Philadelphia, and there was this overwhelming sense of kindness and care for students,” Maria said.
Maria Ramos studies artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of the First Tee College Scholarship Program. (Credit First Tee)
She quickly discovered that First Tee offered more than golf instruction. One lesson that left a lasting impression is the importance of using good judgment, Maria said. On the course, this means evaluating your shot from every angle, making a decision and executing with confidence, Maria explained. Off the course, it’s the mindset Maria brings to solving computer algorithms — thinking critically and acting with clarity.
College, community and continued growth
Maria now studies artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania. She’s a member of the First Tee College Scholarship Program, which provides financial support, professional development opportunities and mentorship to standout First Tee alumni.
The program has helped Maria sharpen her networking skills, and she’s built strong bonds with her fellow Scholars, she said. “Now, as an adult I represent the future of First Tee,” she said. “I have no doubt we will all be friends for the rest of our lives and maintain involvement.”
Maria’s commitment to making a difference was recently rewarded by First Tee Trustee, Accenture. Maria teamed up with classmates to win Accenture’s 2025 Innovation Challenge, an opportunity she learned about through Accenture’s partnership with First Tee. During the competition, Maria and her teammates consulted for the Special Olympics, integrating technology and social impact.
“Partnering with the Special Olympics for this year’s Accenture Innovation Challenge was a delight,” said Christy Sovereign, senior managing director at Accenture and president and CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. “Being able to witness how the next generation of leaders applied technology and teamwork to make a real difference in the lives of athletes and their communities was truly inspiring. Congrats to Maria and team for launching their Impact Passport program that empowers individuals with IDD to build social connections, track progress and engage with Special Olympics communities.”
Maria also explored her passion for making a difference through technology while studying abroad in Costa Rica. “I saw that some rural farmers had engineered amazing technologies that would likely never make it to market,” she said. “With my engineering background, eventually I hope to work in impact investing, focusing on technologies made by or for marginalized communities.”
Maria has big plans for this summer as a USGA Pathways Intern, which means she’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 U.S. Open.
