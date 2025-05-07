From first swing to future impact: Maria Ramos’ journey with First Tee – Greater Philadelphia

“Partnering with the Special Olympics for this year’s Accenture Innovation Challenge was a delight,” said Christy Sovereign, senior managing director at Accenture and president and CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. “Being able to witness how the next generation of leaders applied technology and teamwork to make a real difference in the lives of athletes and their communities was truly inspiring. Congrats to Maria and team for launching their Impact Passport program that empowers individuals with IDD to build social connections, track progress and engage with Special Olympics communities.”