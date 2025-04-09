Inaugural Horschel Family Foundation Charity Classic presented by Zurich delivers on more than round of golf

“I really am proud of myself,” Brittany said. “This has all been quite a process and years in the making. It will also continue to be years of learning and building to become the best ‘me’ for myself, my family and my community. Being able to live sober – be a sober mom, a sober wife – is extremely special and important to me. I’m grateful to be able to share my sobriety with everyone and excited to have the opportunity to continue to learn and share all I learn with this community.”