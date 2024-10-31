College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk leads initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

The APGA Collegiate Ranking was announced in October 2020 through a partnership between the PGA TOUR and the APGA Tour, with Bridgestone becoming presenting sponsor of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program in 2023. Alongside the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, these player development programs are part of the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression, which aims to create a developmental pathway for a historically underrepresented group of golfers.