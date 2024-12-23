DICK’S Open hosts 16th annual 'Shop with Joey' holiday event
Twenty children from The Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton were invited to the annual “Shop with Joey” event, hosted by Champions Tour player Joey Sindelar (center), at DICK’S House of Sports at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City, New York. (Courtesy PGA TOUR Champions staff)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Last week, as a part of their annual Christmas celebration, Broome County Community Charities, Inc. and DICK’S Sporting Goods, title sponsor of the PGA TOUR Champions’ DICK’S Open, invited 20 children from The Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton to a Christmas shopping spree at DICK’S House of Sports at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
The event was hosted by Champions Tour professional and Horseheads, New York, native Joey Sindelar – marking the 16th annual “Shop with Joey” event.
Participating children were chosen based on need by The Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton and were allotted $250 each, courtesy of DICK’S Sporting Goods, to stock up on necessities like sneakers, boots and jackets. Before shopping, the children enjoyed a pizza party and skating time on the ice rink.