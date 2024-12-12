Rogers Charity Classic sets new fundraising record

“It is special for our entire team to look back on another record-setting year and realize this spectacular tournament continues to have a tremendous impact on our youth, which was the core goal in bringing the event to Calgary,” said Jim Riddell, tournament chairman at Rogers Charity Classic. “I firmly believe it takes an entire community to build a successful international event of this magnitude, so this accomplishment should be celebrated by everyone – including the more than 1,400 volunteers, our generous corporate partners, golf fans of this amazing city who came down to Canyon Meadows this summer and Canadians from across the country who chipped in with a donation to a charity of their choice. Together, our supporters contributed to making a meaningful impact on our community, and the true champions of our event – the children in our province.”