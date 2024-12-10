Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raises over $4.8 million for charity

DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced that the 49th playing of the official PGA TOUR Signature Event founded and hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus raised over $4.8 million for charitable organizations in central Ohio and beyond, including $4.5 million for the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. It is the third consecutive year the tournament’s charitable giving total has topped the $4 million mark. Since its inception in 1976, the Memorial has eclipsed $56 million in donations to charity, with nearly $41 million going to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.