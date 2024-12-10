Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raises over $4.8 million for charity
4 Min Read
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raised over $4.8 million for charity, including $3.825 million for Nationwide Children's Hospital. (The Memorial Tournament/X)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced that the 49th playing of the official PGA TOUR Signature Event founded and hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus raised over $4.8 million for charitable organizations in central Ohio and beyond, including $4.5 million for the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. It is the third consecutive year the tournament’s charitable giving total has topped the $4 million mark. Since its inception in 1976, the Memorial has eclipsed $56 million in donations to charity, with nearly $41 million going to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
The 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which concluded June 9, 2024, marked the third year in which Oakland, California-based charity, Eat.Learn.Play. was recognized by the tournament as a charitable beneficiary. Eat.Learn.Play. receives general support from the Memorial with a portion of the official PGA TOUR event’s 2024 charitable proceeds benefiting the organization. Furthermore, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat.Learn.Play. collaboratively focus on programs and services that include fighting to end childhood hunger by providing access to nutritious meals, improving literacy through quality reading resources and support, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active.
“Charitable giving has been a driving force for the Memorial from its beginning,” said Executive Director Dan Sullivan. “The tournament takes great pride in its dedication to its continued growth in support of community and charity, especially the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, including its more than 49-year relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the tournament’s flourishing philanthropic partnership with Eat.Learn.Play. The Memorial’s presenting sponsor, Workday, shares the tournament’s commitment to giving back and provides an added charitable platform that gives the Memorial the opportunity to expand that impact.
“It is also important to applaud the Memorial Tournament’s volunteer corps of over 3,200 strong, including members of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Committee and the more than 2,000 Nationwide Children’s volunteers. The Memorial’s long-standing history of charitable giving in central Ohio and beyond is exemplified by this dedicated and selfless workforce that is essential in making the Memorial one of the top tournaments on the PGA TOUR and a must-attend event in central Ohio.”
True to the hearts of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, one of the primary objectives of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is its genuine focus on charitable giving. Embodied in the Memorial’s lasting relationship with Nationwide Children’s and support of its Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care along with the tournament’s growing partnership with the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation – the support, care and growth of children is at the center of each campaign and event these entities jointly execute.
“The funds we receive from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday impact children’s lives in central Ohio and around the world, said Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s. “Our hospital can provide nation-leading clinical care, and conduct life-saving research, because of support like the Memorial’s. And the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation is also an important partner in our efforts to support child health, so the generosity of Workday, the tournament sponsors, volunteers and fans makes a difference in many ways for the families we serve.”
“We are so grateful to be a partner and charitable beneficiary of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and are grateful for the support we receive from this iconic tournament," said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat.Learn.Play. Our collaboration with Nationwide Children's Hospital allows us to provide the critical resources and support that all children deserve.”
Workday, the Memorial Tournament’s presenting sponsor, shares a similar tradition and dedication to philanthropic initiatives. Workday is committed to broadening the impact of its relationship with the Memorial Tournament to support children and families through the valuable work of organizations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat.Learn.Play.
“The Memorial Tournament has supported vital charitable causes for nearly five decades and is a testament to the importance and power of community,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and chair, Workday. “Workday is honored to be part of this inspiring legacy founded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and in partnership with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Together we look forward to continuing the important work of moving communities forever forward.”
The 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will be held May 26-June 1 at world-renown Muirfield Village Golf Club.