The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren earns $50,000 donation for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint

Another perk for kids involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint was the opportunity to grow through its workforce development program. Its success stemmed from the fact that it really helped kids learn about and explore career paths, colleges and other future endeavors. It also gave them the opportunity to take financial literacy courses. Kids were even provided a stipend for participating in the courses, which translated into a large economic boost to the kids and their families. That funding was about to wrap up, leaving Robinson and his team to figure out how to keep it alive because it had yielded so many success stories. With funds having become tight, though, it was about to come to an end.