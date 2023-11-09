First Tee teens to develop impactful community service projects during Innovators Forum
2 Min Read
Event will feature Billy Horschel and up to $32,000 in scholarships will be awarded to participants whose projects generate the greatest impact
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Twenty-eight exemplary teens from across the United States will attend the First Tee Innovators Forum in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home of the PGA TOUR, from Nov. 9-12. Each student will spend four days conceptualizing an original community service project with guidance from First Tee and its partners. Participants will then implement the projects when they return home, with the opportunity to earn a share of up to $32,000 to support future educational pursuits.
During the event, participants will hear from seven-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel, who has demonstrated his commitment to growing diversity in golf and supporting his neighbors in Northeast Florida through his own philanthropic endeavors. The teens will participate in interactive workshops and small breakout sessions covering a variety of topics including education, healthcare advocacy and programming.
They will also learn about sustainability on an eco-cruise through the estuaries of nearby St. Augustine with support from TruGreen and receive counsel on their projects from technology consulting firm CapTech, both First Tee Trustees.
Parts of the event will take place at PGA TOUR Global Home and TPC Sawgrass. The purpose of the event is to encourage participants to become innovators in their respective communities, culminating with each teen presenting the plans for their project.
“Our participants have produced creative and impactful community service projects since this event launched – addressing issues like food insecurity and environmental sustainability – and we look forward to seeing what this group of impressive teens will uncover throughout the event week,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “Thank you to Doug MacKenzie for making this event possible and for our partners CapTech and TruGreen for participating in the experience.”
The 28 teens attending the forum were selected based on academic achievement, community service, chapter involvement, leadership, essay responses and letters of recommendation.
First Tee is a youth development organization teaching life skills and helping kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The First Tee Innovators Forum is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program and toward high school graduation.
For more information, visit FirstTee.org.