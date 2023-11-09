First Tee teens to develop impactful community service projects during Innovators Forum

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Twenty-eight exemplary teens from across the United States will attend the First Tee Innovators Forum in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home of the PGA TOUR, from Nov. 9-12. Each student will spend four days conceptualizing an original community service project with guidance from First Tee and its partners. Participants will then implement the projects when they return home, with the opportunity to earn a share of up to $32,000 to support future educational pursuits.