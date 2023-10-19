Play Yellow celebrates its fifth anniversary with a commitment to children's hospitals

Shodair Children’s Hospital : In 2021, Shodair Children’s Hospital set out to create a Play Yellow event as their one and only golf fundraiser in Montana. Initially, they didn't think they could surpass $50,000 in fundraising, but with the support of Play Yellow, their event eclipsed $300,000 in donations last year. This significant support enables Shodair to provide acute and residential psychiatric services for the youth of Montana.

Carilion Children's Hospital: Inspired by their daughter Charlotte's battle with rare pediatric liver cancer, Kelly Woolwine and his wife Jess organized the Charlotte’s Play Yellow and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Celebrity Invitational. The Play Yellow team provided unique support by enrolling celebrity friends to participate, and the event aims to raise a substantial portion of the $20 million goal for a new pediatric cancer center in Roanoke, Virginia.