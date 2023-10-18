Inaugural Corby Classic raises funds, awareness at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
2 Min Read
Written by Michael Gligic
Editor’s Note: PGA TOUR player Michael Gligic recently participated in the inaugural Corby Classic. The following is his first-hand account of the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley honoring his late friend, Ryan Corbin, that raised funds and awareness for local nonprofit initiatives. For more information, please visit www.corbysfoundation.org.
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley was the backdrop for an unforgettable, first-annual Corby Classic. The golf community came together for a special event on Sept. 25, 2023, to remember Ryan Corbin – who, for me personally, was one of my best friends for about two decades.
Chris Humeniuk and his staff, especially Brad Parkins, ensured that everyone experienced the best that TPC Toronto had to offer. The course was incredible. The playing conditions coupled with a sense of shared purpose and generosity made it a day to remember for everyone on the grounds.
I’d like to tell you a little about Ryan. He played on PGA TOUR Canada and mini tours before transitioning to coaching, where he taught me and other high-level players as well as many juniors. He worked closely with Sean Foley – as a student first, then coaching under him at his golf academy in Orlando, Florida.
The purpose of the Corby Classic was two-fold. First, to celebrate a lifetime of friendship with Ryan. His passion for golf and commitment to the golf community was incredible. He left an indelible mark on the game. Those who knew him often spoke of his generosity, unwavering dedication to both the game and the friendships he cultivated within it, and, most identifiable of all, his near-perfect golf swing.
Secondly, the event was conceived as a means to give back. Ryan died suddenly in 2022. The spirit of giving and camaraderie that underlined the day was unmistakably rooted in Corby’s values, as was the opportunity to hold an event to raise funds to support mental health and suicide prevention initiatives.
As the sun set on the day and the event, two things were clear: Corby’s spirit continues to inspire and unite us all, and we can’t wait to return to TPC Toronto next year for the second-annual Corby Classic.