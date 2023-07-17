Seventy-Two First Tee Teens To Attend First Tee Game Changers Academy in Philadelphia

RISE, a national nonprofit and leader in the sports community championing social justice and working to improve race relations, will also facilitate engaging and interactive workshops throughout the week. The workshops will explore a multitude of topics that encourage personal growth and understanding of diversity concepts that foster positive change in the community. The workshops will be paired with reflections led by our nationally trained First Tee coaches, team-building activities such as the Villanova Challenge Course, and golf outings at Walnut Lane Golf Club where they will continue to build relationships with other participants from around the country and learn from each other’s unique perspectives.