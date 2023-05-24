Charles Schwab Challenge’s long-standing support of the military continues this Memorial Day weekend

“When I discovered the Folds of Honor and applied for a scholarship, we were fortunate enough to receive one,” Duncan said. “It was the only financial assistance I would receive regarding my dad’s sacrifice. For me, it served as a financial relief for my mom and me. But more than that, it means so much to know that there are a group of people at Folds of Honor who wake up every day and commit to honoring and remembering the sacrifice that not only my dad made on that April day, but the sacrifice that our family made as well. For this gold star daughter, that’s a gift that you can’t put a price tag on.”