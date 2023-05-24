Golfbet Insider: Charles Schwab Challenge

Min Woo Lee (+180 = Top 20) … There are so many outstanding reasons to go hard on the guy. For starters, he qualified for Special Temporary Membership [STM] with a T18 at the PGA Championship. While it tends to benefit American-based non-members who achieve the status more than highly ranked internationals, it’s incentive to stay in the U.S. and chase fully exempt status for 2024, not to mention a breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. He also qualified for the U.S. Open as the top-ranked golfer in the 2023 Race to Dubai standings not already exempt, so that eases an immediate burden. Last but not least, he’s grouped with golf’s latest sensation and buddy, Michael Block, during the first two rounds , so the positive vibes are promised to continue. (Pierceson Coody, who received one of the two Champions’ Choices, rounds out a grouping bursting with narratives. The storyline for Coody is that he needs a solo fifth for STM.)