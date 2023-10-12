How it works: Charles Schwab Cup

2022 TimberTech Championship: A 65-year-old Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions, carding a 66 on Sunday to finish at 17 under, six strokes ahead of Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee, for his third victory at the TimberTech. Langer moved from seventh to fifth in the Schwab Cup standings, while Steven Alker, who led the Charles Schwab Cup standings, maintained a healthy lead after finishing T6. John Huston finished T8 to move from outside the top-36 line to the last man in, marking hisfirst appearance in the season finale since his rookie season in 2011.