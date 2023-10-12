How it works: Charles Schwab Cup
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs is a three-tournament series used to determine the winner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup.
|Tournament
|Dates
|Location
|Field size
|Holes
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|Oct. 20-22
|Richmond, Virginia
|72 players
|54
|TimberTech Championship
|Nov. 3-5
|Boca Raton, Florida
|54 players
|54
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Nov. 9-12
|Phoenix, Arizona
|36 players
|72
Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List is converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoffs events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).
The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season, which concludes at the SAS Championship, will advance to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Oct. 20-22).
The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoffs event, the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5).
The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third and final Playoffs event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 9-12).
Playoffs rewind: A look back at 2022
2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic: New Zealand's Steven Alker Alker captured his fourth victory of 2022 with a one-stroke win over K.J. Choi. Rocco Mediate turned in the low round on Sunday (8-under 64) to tie for low round for the tournament, vaulting him from 39th place into a tie for eighth. Scott McCarron, who won the Schwab Cup in 2019., was the last player to advance to the second playoff event, the TimberTech Championship, while the last player out was David Branshaw, who finished T22 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic but reached only 55th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
2022 TimberTech Championship: A 65-year-old Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions, carding a 66 on Sunday to finish at 17 under, six strokes ahead of Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee, for his third victory at the TimberTech. Langer moved from seventh to fifth in the Schwab Cup standings, while Steven Alker, who led the Charles Schwab Cup standings, maintained a healthy lead after finishing T6. John Huston finished T8 to move from outside the top-36 line to the last man in, marking hisfirst appearance in the season finale since his rookie season in 2011.
2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Padraig Harrington shot 62 on Saturday to build a five-shot cushion and cruised home Sunday with a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club to finish at 27 under, winning by seven shots. Harrington’s total tied the record for relation to par in a PGA TOUR Champions event, matching Jack Nicklaus (1990 Kaulig Companies Championship). Steven Alker, the Charles Schwab Cup leader coming in, needed to finish in a two-way T5 or better if Harrington won the event to secure the cup and did so easily, shooting a 3-under 68 on Sunday to finish at 19 under and in solo third.
Charles Schwab Cup champions
|Year
|Charles Schwab Cup champion
|2001
|Allen Doyle
|2002
|Hale Irwin
|2003
|Tom Watson
|2004
|Hale Irwin
|2005
|Tom Watson
|2006
|Jay Haas
|2007
|Loren Roberts
|2008
|Jay Haas
|2009
|Loren Roberts
|2010
|Bernhard Langer
|2011
|Tom Lehman
|2012
|Tom Lehman
|2013
|Kenny Perry
|2014
|Bernhard Langer
|2015
|Bernhard Langer
|2016
|Bernhard Langer
|2017
|Kevin Sutherland
|2018
|Bernhard Langer
|2019
|Scott McCarron
|2020-21
|Bernhard Langer
|2022
|Steven Alker