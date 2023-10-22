Harrison Frazar wins Dominion Energy Charity Classic for first PGA TOUR Champions title
First of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events; top 54 advance to TimberTech
Written by Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. — Harrison Frazar won his first PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Frazar, 52, made birdie at the 18th hole Sunday for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff with Richard Green, and the Texan made a winning 8-foot birdie on the first extra hole at the Country Club of Richmond.
Green also closed with a 69, helped by a 10-foot par putt on the 15th and an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. But the Australian failed to birdie the 516-yard closing hole at the Country Club of Richmond, opening the door for Frazar and Brett Quigley in the final group.
Quigley birdied the 16th and 17th, and he had a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole that he left inches short for a 71 to finish alone in third, one shot behind.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic marked the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, with the top 72 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings eligible to compete. The top 54 after this week are eligible for the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida, which will be contested Nov. 3-5.
Harrison Frazar’s interview after winning Dominion Energy
Frazar didn't make his first birdie Sunday until the 11th hole, but he hit a superb wedge from 75 yards to short range for birdie on the 16th, and he two-putted for birdie from 40 feet on the 18th.
Frazar and Green finished at 11-under 205.
Returning to the 18th for the playoff, both players missed the fairway. Green whiffed on his fairway metal, but it caromed out of the trees into the fairway and he hit his third to 30 feet. Frazar cleared the cross bunkers, and his long pitch spun back to 8 feet below the hole.
He clenched his fist when he saw it drop for birdie. His first PGA TOUR Champions victory came 12 years after his lone win on the PGA TOUR at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
“Emotions are all-time high right now,” Frazar said. “I'm so happy and so proud at what I've done. This means a bunch. You wonder if you can really do it. You wonder if you've still got it. To see that putt go in the hole, gosh, what a feeling.”
Steve Stricker clinched his first Charles Schwab Cup title with two postseason events still to be played, even though he didn't compete at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Stricker has been so dominant on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning six times and three majors, that he built a lead of just under $2 million going into the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
With only 1,756,000 points available over the last two events, Stricker leads Steven Alker by 1,909,065.
The top 54 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings advance to the next Playoffs event in two weeks. Four players moved into the top 54 on Sunday — Shane Bertsch, John Huston, Rocco Mediate and Charlie Wi.
Harrison Frazar drains birdie putt to win Dominion Energy
MOVING IN
Shane Bertsch (No. 56 to No. 50): The avid fisherman caught a big week when he needed it most, finishing T13 at the Dominion to jump six spots on the Charles Schwab Cup. Bertsch closed in 3-under 69, including an eagle at the par-5 16th hole Sunday and a birdie at the par-5 18th.
Rocco Mediate (No. 59 to No. 53): The Pennsylvanian, famously runner-up to Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open, delivered a T23 finish at the Dominion – including a 2-under stretch in his last six holes of a final-round, even-par 72 – to jump six spots in the standings and keep his season alive.
Rocco Mediate's raw reaction after advancing in Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
John Huston (No. 55 to No. 52): Huston, 62, carded a final-round, 3-under 69 for a T20 finish at the Dominion – his third consecutive top-25 finish – to complete a late-season surge into the top 54. Huston went bogey-free on Sunday to jump nine spots on the event leaderboard.
Charlie Wi (No. 57 to No. 54): Wi made back-to-back closing birdies Sunday to cement the final spot in the TimberTech Championship field. Wi, 51, finished runner-up at the Invited Celebrity Classic in April, his first start of the season, but that marks his only top-10 of the campaign. He finished T25 this week at 1 under; one stroke higher would have dropped him outside the final top 54.
MOVING OUT
Matt Gogel (No. 51 to No. 55): Gogel, 52, finished T53 for the week at 4 over, and he finished as the first player outside the critical top-54 bubble. With two more birdies, he would have taken the 54th spot and bumped Charlie Wi to No. 55. Gogel, who carded a final-round 75 at the Dominion, recorded two top-10s in 12 starts this season.
David Branshaw (No. 52 to No. 57): The upstate New York native found the wrong side of the bubble for the second straight season. In 2022, he three-putted the final hole at the Dominion when a two-putt would have solidified his top-54 position. This week, he finished 65th (of 66 players) at 9-over total, falling agonizingly short of a tee time in Boca Raton.
Woody Austin (No. 54 to No. 58): The colorful Floridian finished the week T45 at 2-over total, including three bogeys on his final nine Sunday, to miss the second Playoffs event for the first time as a full-time PGA TOUR Champions pro.
Kirk Triplett (No. 53 to No. 59): Triplett, 61, carded rounds of 78-78-76 at the Dominion to finish in last place of the 66 players who completed the tournament. Consequently, he was unable to hold down a spot in the top 54 and will not advance to Boca Raton.