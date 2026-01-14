Horses for Courses: Tough to find a better Waialae course fit than past champ Russell Henley

Nick Taylor (+4500 at DraftKings Sportsbook) returns as the defending champion for his 10th career start at Waialae, and his recent history here reads like a blueprint for success. In his last four appearances at the Sony Open, Taylor finished first (2025), T7 (2024), T7 (2023) and T11 (2021), making him one of the steadiest players in the field. Now he will be trying to do something that hasn’t been done in over a decade: successfully defend a Sony Open title, something last accomplished in 2015 by Jimmy Walker.