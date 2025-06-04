Horses for Courses: Key stats as players head north of border for RBC Canadian Open

McIlroy, the betting favorite this week, picked up the hardware at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in the 2022 event, only the second time St. George’s has been featured since 2010. He won for the first time in Canada on debut in 2019 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, the same course where Robert MacIntyre (+2800) achieved his maiden TOUR win on debut in Canada in 2024. Playing in his fifth RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy owns four top-10 paydays on three courses and has not signed for a round above 72. His scoring average at the event is 66.38, and he is the last player to win consecutive events. MacIntyre became the first Scotsman to win the event since 1926 and is the first left-handed player to win since 1968.