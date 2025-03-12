Horses for Courses: Saddle Scottie Scheffler for TPC Sawgrass

Since the event has returned to its original March roots, all five champions (four players) have ranked in the top seven in SG: Tee to Green, a key stat. To tame Pete Dye’s Par-72, playing 7,352 yards and 77 more than last year, pushing the line of attack to the edge of the danger produces the best angles to attack the putting surfaces. Handling the wind, four inches of overseeded rough, bounces off the mounds, sand, and water with the other 13 clubs before wielding the putter on the TifEagle greens is required. Finding fairways is the first test, followed by hitting greens in regulation from less-than-premium positions. Target golf!