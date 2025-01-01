Horses for Courses: Justin Thomas chases third title at The Sentry

The defense at Kapalua is the breeze and 93 bunkers. If the winds are calm and manageable, bogeys need not apply. The scoring average for the event over the last four seasons has registered at 69.3 or better. As mentioned above, the expansive landing areas and big greens mitigate the effects of Mother Nature. The 2.5 inches of Bermuda rough off the fairway and closely mown areas around the greens will not bother these guys, but big misses come with bigger penalties. Judging elevation changes, over 400 feet throughout the round, uneven lies and lag putting will keep the squares and others off the cards of those in contention. In the windy 2020 edition, Thomas became the only winner in the last 10 events to make more than five bogeys over 72 holes. Eight of the 10 champions ranked T5 or better.